CQ duo to play for Kangaroos in Round 3 of World Cup

Ben Hunt will make his first appearance at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup this weekend.

Ben Hunt will make his first appearance at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup this weekend. DAVE HUNT

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland's Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt will both line up for the Kangaroos in Saturday night's World Cup clash with Lebanon.

Munster has been named in the starting line-up, while Hunt will come off the bench for the Australians as they look to make it three straight wins at the international tournament.

It will be the first appearance at the World Cup for Hunt, who was allowed to break camp last week to marry fiance Bridget Hagan.

He returned to the fold on Monday to prepare for what will be his fourth Test match.

Munster made his Australian debut in last Friday night's big win against France, scoring two tries and playing a direct hand in three others.

He will make the move from the halves to centre for this weekend's game.

A third CQ product will also be in action at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night, with Rockhampton's Belinda Sleeman appointed touch judge for the Australia-Lebanon game.