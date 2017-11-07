News

CQ duo to play for Kangaroos in Round 3 of World Cup

Ben Hunt will make his first appearance at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup this weekend.
Ben Hunt will make his first appearance at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup this weekend. DAVE HUNT
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland's Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt will both line up for the Kangaroos in Saturday night's World Cup clash with Lebanon.

Munster has been named in the starting line-up, while Hunt will come off the bench for the Australians as they look to make it three straight wins at the international tournament.

It will be the first appearance at the World Cup for Hunt, who was allowed to break camp last week to marry fiance Bridget Hagan.

He returned to the fold on Monday to prepare for what will be his fourth Test match.

Munster made his Australian debut in last Friday night's big win against France, scoring two tries and playing a direct hand in three others.

He will make the move from the halves to centre for this weekend's game.

A third CQ product will also be in action at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night, with Rockhampton's Belinda Sleeman appointed touch judge for the Australia-Lebanon game.

Topics:  2017 rugby league world cup belinda sleeman ben hunt cameron munster kangaroos lebanon

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

PHOTO GALLERY: The race that stopped CQ

PHOTO GALLERY: The race that stopped CQ

Excitement grew as the nation's biggest race stopped Central Qld.

Video: Fitzroy fight club hits Rocky riverbank

DRUNKEN ANTICS: Ryan Turnbull captured a video of one of the regular fights across from his pub.

Drunken brawls and wild behaviour happening 'every day': Publican

All roads should lead to Rocky: Major parties bypass region

ROAD AHEAD: Independent candidate Margaret Strelow says the Rockhampton Ring Road and Capricorn Highway need a State Government commitment. Pictured: Traffic backs up on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere after a car crashed into a power pole.

Strelow maps how she'll put Rocky's priorities on political radar

Punter travels from Sydney to watch Melbourne Cup in Rocky

WINNING PUNTER: Brendan Sainsbury was one of the winner's at the Melbourne Cup celebrations at Callaghan Park.

Punters try their luck on a bet at Callaghan Park

Local Partners