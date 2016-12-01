CQ Eat Street markets bigger and better than ever

CQ EAT Street is back, bigger and better than ever this Saturday with a massive range of food stalls which are sure to satisfy.

The first CQ Eat Street was held at the Music Bowl in October with an unexpected amount of people, but with a new venue at the Rockhampton Showgrounds and more stalls no one will go hungry.

Event co-ordinator Nikki Hinder said she expects the turn out to be even bigger this weekend with a huge amount of interest on Facebook.

"We did have huge numbers at that one and we're expecting a lot more coming through especially with Christmas at the larger venue with more foodies and parking,” Nikki said.

"People aren't registering to the online event but people are commenting and sharing it.

"One of the posts has been seen by more than 22,000 people.

"A lot of the foodies are catering for a much bigger crowd, we're just hoping we get it right this time.”

A special guest will be making his way to the family friendly event to bring some Christmas cheer as well as live entertainment.

"We've got Santa Claus from 4-6pm and there's Santa photos being taken by Eat Street photography,” Nikki said.

"Sophie Rose Raymond will be playing live music on stage and there will be demonstrations by local business.”

Award winning singer Sophie Rose entertained festival goers. Contributed

There will surely be enough variety to satisfy even the fussiest eater with more food than ever before as well as a wide range of stalls where you can pick up the perfect Christmas gifts.

The CQ Mummas Markets will also be happening at the same time with products for your little one.

"There's actually going to be more than 100 market stalls and that includes food, so more than 30 food stalls and the other 70 are things like gifts so you can support local,” Nikki said.

"We've got a massive range, so all the favourites like woodfired pizza, we've got the Lolly Locker and Sweet and Sour Liquorice, Icy Cold Lemonade, Too Teaz, just a huge variety really.

Marcus Holmes mans the tongs at Up in Smoke Barbecue at Eat Street. Luke Mortimer

"There's going to be a huge variety so homewares, beautiful clothes, children's clothing, maternity clothing.”

Nikki said the markets are a great way to support the community and boost the Rocky economy in the lead up to the silly season.

"If they can come out and support local it obviously means local families have a better Christmas and that's what it's about,” Nikki said.

"If you buy local, then the locals then support other businesses which means everyone has a much better Christmas.”

Event details

What: CQ Eat St and Mummas Markets

When: Saturday, December 3 from 4-9pm

Cost: $2 entry, kids under 13 free

Vendors

Backa CQ

BBQ Infusion Smoke and Spice

Binney's Tornado Potatoes

CJ's

CQ Convoy

Coffee and Cronuts

Crystal Palm

Ed's Donuts

Fresh Thailicious Delights

German Sausage Van

Hawaiian Mocktails

Hot Roasted Macadamias and Almonds

Icy Cold Lemonade

Local Ambulance Committee

Marshall's Catering

Mary's Kitchen

Mini Dutch Pancakes

Mr Mojo's Ice Cream

Nadine's Country Kitchen

Philippine BBQ

Scoops Snackbox

Shell's Art

Spuds 2 Go

Sweet and Sour Liquorice

The Great Ice Shavery - Authentic Hawaiian Shave Ice

ShioZoku

The Lolly Locker

The Spud Wagon

Too Teaz

Up In Smoke Barbecue

Yeppoon Shave Ice

Wood Fire and Pizza

Plus a lot more