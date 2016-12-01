36°
Community

CQ Eat Street markets bigger and better than ever

Chloe Lyons
| 1st Dec 2016 2:08 PM
CQ Eat St: Jack, Eliza and Archer Wilkes.
CQ Eat St: Jack, Eliza and Archer Wilkes. Allan Reinikka ROK011016aeatst9

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CQ EAT Street is back, bigger and better than ever this Saturday with a massive range of food stalls which are sure to satisfy.

The first CQ Eat Street was held at the Music Bowl in October with an unexpected amount of people, but with a new venue at the Rockhampton Showgrounds and more stalls no one will go hungry.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Event co-ordinator Nikki Hinder said she expects the turn out to be even bigger this weekend with a huge amount of interest on Facebook.

"We did have huge numbers at that one and we're expecting a lot more coming through especially with Christmas at the larger venue with more foodies and parking,” Nikki said.

"People aren't registering to the online event but people are commenting and sharing it.

"One of the posts has been seen by more than 22,000 people.

READ: MASSIVE TURN OUT FOR FIRST EAT STREET

"A lot of the foodies are catering for a much bigger crowd, we're just hoping we get it right this time.”

A special guest will be making his way to the family friendly event to bring some Christmas cheer as well as live entertainment.

"We've got Santa Claus from 4-6pm and there's Santa photos being taken by Eat Street photography,” Nikki said.

"Sophie Rose Raymond will be playing live music on stage and there will be demonstrations by local business.”

Award winning singer Sophie Rose entertained festival goers.
Award winning singer Sophie Rose entertained festival goers. Contributed

There will surely be enough variety to satisfy even the fussiest eater with more food than ever before as well as a wide range of stalls where you can pick up the perfect Christmas gifts.

The CQ Mummas Markets will also be happening at the same time with products for your little one.

"There's actually going to be more than 100 market stalls and that includes food, so more than 30 food stalls and the other 70 are things like gifts so you can support local,” Nikki said.

"We've got a massive range, so all the favourites like woodfired pizza, we've got the Lolly Locker and Sweet and Sour Liquorice, Icy Cold Lemonade, Too Teaz, just a huge variety really.

Marcus Holmes mans the tongs at Up in Smoke Barbecue at Eat Street.
Marcus Holmes mans the tongs at Up in Smoke Barbecue at Eat Street. Luke Mortimer

"There's going to be a huge variety so homewares, beautiful clothes, children's clothing, maternity clothing.”

Nikki said the markets are a great way to support the community and boost the Rocky economy in the lead up to the silly season.

"If they can come out and support local it obviously means local families have a better Christmas and that's what it's about,” Nikki said.

"If you buy local, then the locals then support other businesses which means everyone has a much better Christmas.”

Event details

What: CQ Eat St and Mummas Markets

When: Saturday, December 3 from 4-9pm

Cost: $2 entry, kids under 13 free

Vendors

Backa CQ

BBQ Infusion Smoke and Spice

Binney's Tornado Potatoes

CJ's

CQ Convoy

Coffee and Cronuts

Crystal Palm

Ed's Donuts

Fresh Thailicious Delights

German Sausage Van

Hawaiian Mocktails

Hot Roasted Macadamias and Almonds

Icy Cold Lemonade　

Local Ambulance Committee　

Marshall's Catering　

Mary's Kitchen

Mini Dutch Pancakes　

Mr Mojo's Ice Cream

Nadine's Country Kitchen

Philippine BBQ　

Scoops Snackbox　

Shell's Art　

Spuds 2 Go

Sweet and Sour Liquorice

The Great Ice Shavery - Authentic Hawaiian Shave Ice

ShioZoku

The Lolly Locker

The Spud Wagon

Too Teaz

Up In Smoke Barbecue

Yeppoon Shave Ice　

Wood Fire and Pizza

Plus a lot more

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq eat street entertainment events family friendly family fun food gettingout whatson

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

UDPATE 2pm: THE Department of Education has released a list of schools who have received threats today and have had police attend with some going into lockdown.

CQ Eat Street markets bigger and better than ever

CQ Eat St: Jack, Eliza and Archer Wilkes.

With over 100 stalls, there's something for everyone

Shoalwater Bay training expansion set to begin in 2019

Proposed expansion for Shoalwater Bay.

Live fire training will be conducted at the training site

Sharnee brings NY act home

DREAM ROLE: Sharnee saw Wicked on Broadway in New York.

Sharnee O'Donnell takes to the stage after studying in the Big Apple

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

CQ Eat Street markets bigger and better than ever

CQ Eat St: Jack, Eliza and Archer Wilkes.

With over 100 stalls, there's something for everyone

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

RAPPER Kanye West has reportedly left hospital after nine days of treatment following his mental breakdown.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Live stream 250 radio stations via one App

In an Australian first, the radio industry today launched RadioApp, a new mobile app that allows consumers to live stream 250 Australian radio stations on the go.

Free app allows people to tune in to Australian radio from anywhere

RARE and UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

1 Westmoreland Street, Kawana 4701

House 13 3 2 $450,000

This completely unique dwelling presents boundless opportunities to a buyer with vision! Situated on a 1,110m2 fenced allotment only a short walk from shopping...

Inviting Family Home with Plus Size bedrooms!

2 Nardoo Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $399,000

With summer just around the corner now is the perfect time to snap up this great family home with sparkling in-ground pool and a huge entertainment area! The kids...

Sensational Views… Big Block

11 Cooke Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land This big block is elevated and has sensational views of the Keppel ... Offers Over...

This big block is elevated and has sensational views of the Keppel Islands and ocean to the east and is situated in a quiet street and surrounded by quality homes.

Ensuite Plus 3 Bedroom Brick Home

199 Ascot Lane, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 1 $275,000

The owner of this property is motivated to sell this home and it won't last long at this price, so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 bedrooms(main with...

Legal Height Underneath!!!!

3 Donovan Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 3 $279,000

This property has it all for lifestyle and functionality. Beautifully presented family home situated on an easement free, flat 800m2 block in a convenient area of...

Subdivision Potential

18 Leeds Avenue, Kawana 4701

Unit 20 17 $800,000

Tired of the ups and downs of the stock market? If you're looking for a secure investment with a steady income and no hidden surprises than 18 Leeds Avenue is a...

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $699,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 Contact Agent

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Just Immaculate

59 Murphy Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $479,000

Wow, Wow, Wow, inspections are a must for this beautiful property located just on the outskirts of Rockhampton at Glenlee and just minutes from the new shopping...

The Key to Your Dreams in Edenbrook Estate

15 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $485,000

Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Rockhampton this property located in Edenbrook Estate offers walking paths and beautiful park and rural views. This...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!