CQ ecstacy trafficker recorded himself taking drugs

AN MDMA trafficker purchased the drug in powder form, put it into capsules and sold them to support his own habit which reached 10 pills per weekend.

Corey James Raymond Carpenter, 21, pleaded guilty on July 17 in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count of drug trafficking and seven summary charges.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said Carpenter acquired MDMA (otherwise known as ecstasy or molly) in powder form, transfered it into capsules and had a form for setting out prices.

His trafficking period, determined from phone app messages, was nine months and mostly with street level deals to at least 11 customers.

Carpenter offered to supply LSD on one occasion and cocaine on another.

He would advertise when he had stock, when the next shipment was due to arrive and when he was out of stock.

Carpenter was subjected to three search warrants at his home in Julie Court, Emerald, and others at the Post Office.

Justice Graeme Crow said the fun Carpenter thought he were providing through these pills was ruining lives as people addicted to MDMA tend to drop out of school, lose jobs and become estranged from their family.

Generic pic of ecstasy tablets.

“They don’t make movies about the losers in the drug scene because it’s not pleasant,” he said.

“What’s concerning is after the search warrants were executed, you continued to traffick.”

Police established an operation in Emerald in September 2019, with Carpenter being one of the principal targets.

When police seized his phone, they found evidence of his criminal conduct on it, along with a recording of himself consuming the illicit substance.

The court heard the source of Carpenter’s supplies was unknown.

Police executed a search warrant at the Emerald Post Office on October 10, 2019, in relation to a parcel for Carpenter, and found 1000s of empty gel capsules.

Police then searched Carpenter’s residence where they found 0.635g of MDMA in a bag in Carpenter’s pants that were on the lounge room floor.

They also located two sets of scales and seized his mobile phone.

Police executed another search warrant at the post office on October 25 and discovered 226g of marijuana in a parcel.

They searched Carpenter’s home again on November 13 and found 10 clear capsules containing white powder in Carpenter’s underwear. In a small clip-seal bag, there were two blue and white capsules. A further two capsules were on a mattress underneath the house.

Police also located a glass container with 34 empty capsules inside.

Generic pic of person with handful of assorted capsules and pills.

On November 28, police intercepted Carpenter driving his brother’s vehicle and he had a phone in his possession which belonged to his partner.

The next day, police searched Carpenter’s house, seized the phone, $600 in cash and located a pipe, scales and a notebook.

He was arrested and remanded in custody.

Carpenter’s criminal recorded included six sentences in Emerald Magistrates Court and one in Rockhampton.

He has been in court for possess dangerous drugs, public nuisance offences, assault/obstruct police, assault occasioning bodily harm, fail to appear and police banning notices.

Justice Crow said Carpenter, who moved around a lot growing up due to his father’s military career, had been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

He said the defendant started smoking marijuana at 18 and moved on to MDMA recreationally, however that led to Carpenter taking up to 10 capsules per weekend.

Justice Crow sentenced Carpenter to five years prison, declared 231 days presentence custody with parole eligibility on September 28, 2020.