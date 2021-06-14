Menu
Emeritus Professor Debbie Clayton AM
CQ education consultant awarded AM for transformative career

Lachlan Berlin
14th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Debbie Clayton has been awarded with one of Australia’s top honours for her dedication to improving education in Central Queensland and across the world.

Professor Clayton, 67, was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of the Queen’s Birthday Awards in 2021, for her significant service to tertiary education and international study programs.

She began her career working for Central Queensland University, having been a teaching and research academic and working her way up to a manager 0f international education and development.

Among her management positions were the Dean of International Programs, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics and Communication, and Associate Dean Teaching and Learning.

Professor Clayton was appointed the general manager of Education Queensland International in 2007.

She later started her own education consultancy business Clayton International in 2007.

Throughout her career she has worked to improve higher education programs in Australia and abroad, including capacity building projects in Qatar, team reviewing at the University and Papua New Guinea, and projects in New Zealand, Oman and Hong Kong.

“In the 1970s, there were two schools in Oman, and they were two primary schools and they were for boys,” Professor Clayton said.

“Now, there would be over 50 higher education institutions and universities.”

She said the Sultan was very enlightened and told her she had transformed people’s lives through education and health.

Her proudest achievement in life was when CQU made her an Emeritus Professor in 2011, in recognition to her contribution to education in her 33-year career.

Throughout her career she and her teams have received five state and two national Export Awards.

“The thing that fuels my passion about being involved here is that it transforms lives and it particularly transforms lives of women, particularly in developing countries, but it also transforms the lives of both men and women in Australia,” she said.

Now living on the Capricorn Coast, she said it’s possible to both live in the regions and be globally active now that people have internet access and a network of airports.

“These awards, while it’s personal for me, it really reflects all the wonderful teams that I’ve worked with over my career,” she said.

Professor Clayton was appointed to the philanthropy board of the Rockhampton Museum of Art in 2021 and plans to always continue her professional work.

“I would particularly like to encourage [young women] to value education, and if any opportunities present themselves, to ensure that they seize those opportunities and make the best of them.

“We shouldn’t be asking what does the world owe us, we should be asking what can we do for our society?”

