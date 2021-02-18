CQ electorate among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

People determined to be most at risk will receive a COVID-19 vaccine first.

Residents in the Mirani electorate will be among the first in Australia to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from next week.

The Mirani electorate includes towns such as Mt Morgan and surrounding areas and parts of Rockhampton’s northern suburbs.

As part of the Australian Government’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, people determined to be most at risk will receive a vaccine first.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the staged approach to the rollout would ensure those who need the most protection get it first.

“From Monday, some of our most essential workers and vulnerable Australians in Mackay and Mirani will be vaccinated, with more of our community to follow in the coming weeks and months,” Ms Landry said.

“The initial priority groups will include aged care and disability care residents and workers, frontline healthcare workers, and quarantine and border workers.”

“The rollout will begin with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and following the approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration on Tuesday, will include the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from early March.”

Frontline healthcare workers and quarantine and border workers will receive the vaccine through Pfizer hubs run by states and territories.

In addition, a Commonwealth led in-reach vaccination workforce will ensure residential aged care and disability care residents and staff receive their vaccines.

Vaccines will also be available in GP clinics and pharmacies.

They will be free.