CQ equestrian star celebrates impressive double

EQUESTRIAN: Capricorn Coast rider Jasmine Ritter has claimed a rare double on her 10-year-old thoroughbred gelding Simplicity.

She won the EQ Queensland Young Rider Country Championship hosted by Roma Show and the EQ Queensland Young Rider State Championships hosted by Bundaberg Show.

Ongoing success in the ring shows the 20-year-old from the small Capricorn Coast town of Joskeleigh has a big future in equestrian.

Ritter was excited to claim the dual titles, and rated it up there with her most notable achievement - the 1.3m Grand Prix at the April Gold Cup - which she won this year.

Jasmine Ritter on her way to winning the 1.3m Grand Prix at the April Gold Cup this year. CONTRIBUTED

Roma and Bundaberg were both two-round events, where competitors had to jump clear in the first round to make it to the jump-off.

There were three in the jump-off at Roma and only two at Bundaberg, and Ritter achieved the only double clear at both.

She said she was not focused on the double.

"Honestly, I hadn't thought too much about the next event,” she said. "I was just happy with how we jumped at Roma.

"I don't like to think ahead as it can make me lose focus and not ride to my best. I like to take each day as it comes.

"I am so happy with how Simplicity has performed for me. Every time we go out, he tries his absolute hardest for me.”

Ritter is not only a skilled rider but also a gifted trainer.

She likes to take horses from the race track and prepare them for the show ring.

Jasmine Ritter displays her winning form. CONTRIBUTED

"I find it a real challenge but in the end it is so rewarding. They all have a heart of gold and try their best for me each and every time.

"Some are more talented than others and I find the more difficult they are the better they are at their job and these are the ones I have the most success with.”

Simplicity, who she got five years ago, is one of her training success stories.

"All my horses are very special to me because I have trained them all myself and got to know all their personalities.

"It's exciting and rewarding to go out and put into action in the arena all the work and practice we put in at home.

"I really enjoy the time I get to spend out competing on my horses.”

Ritter, who started riding as a six-year-old in gymkhanas and campdrafts, believes patience is one of her strengths.

"Nothing happens overnight, it all takes times and lots of practice together with each horse as they are all different.”

Ritter attends about 40 events a year, clocking up about 15,000km annually, and is looking for a sponsor to help meet the financial demands of the sport she loves.

Jasmine Ritter competing at the Rockhampton Show in 2012. Sharyn O'Neill ROK080612sshow18

Her ultimate goal is to ride for Australia at the Olympics but her short-term goal is the World Cup in events in July and August in Caboolture and Gatton.

Ritter's coach Becky Jenkins, who has had the honour of representing her country, believes her charge has the makings of a champion.

She said Ritter's dramatic improvement in the past 12 months was a testament to her hard work and dedication.

The master and apprentice have a long-distance working relationship as Jenkins lives near Toowoomba but they communicate regularly through texts, phone calls and video links.

"Jaz listens and has a very good ability to process the information given to her, she puts in the data bank and uses it,” Jenkins said.

"She is very good at problem-solving and she works well on her own which is a sign of maturity.

"She also has a very cool head when she gets in the ring. There's a lot of adrenalin and things are happening very fast but keeping her head and making good decisions is something she does very well.”

Jenkins said Ritter's hard work was reaping rewards and the results were speaking for themselves.

"She can be anything she puts her mind to.”