Oscar and Lucia Jarrett enjoying Rockhampton's ANZAC Day march.
CQ families keeping Anzac spirit alive at march

Jessica Powell
25th Apr 2018 2:25 PM

JOINING thousands of other CQ residents, Lucia and Oscar Jarrett cheered on as they watched Rockhampton's Anzac Day march.

Wanting to continue the "Anzac spirit" their father, Nick Jarrett believes it's important the kids attend services on the day to pay their respect.

"Lucia and I went to the dawn service this morning," he said.

 

"We've been speaking to all the kids about the meaning of the day and why waving the flag and paying our respects is so important.

"I went to services throughout my childhood, and it's something I am going to continue for all my kids.

"It's important they understand the sacrifices that were made by people before them. Bringing them to the march today puts faces to that lesson.

Lucia, who is currently in prep, said Anzac Day to her was about "remembering all the people who went to war".

Oscar said his favourite part of the march was waving the Australian flag and seeing the trucks drive past.

anzac day anzac day 2018 anzac day march tmbcommunity
