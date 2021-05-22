CQ family buys $1.6m house with ‘unsurpassed’ island views

SOLD: 31 Alexander Street, Zilzie, sold for $1.6 million on May 6. Picture: Contributed

A two-storey house in Zilzie with its own private section of beach and “unsurpassed” views of the islands, has sold to a Central Queensland family for $1.6 million.

The property at 31 Alexander Street sold on May 6 through Design Real Estate.

Design Real Estate principal and previous owner of the home, Sherylene Lingen, said she had received multiple offers on the property.

“I had five people interested,” Ms Lingen said.

The property, which was built over a point, offers “unsurpassed” views of the The Keppels. Picture: Contributed

“It got a lot of interest from local buyers as well as interstate buyers.

“It is in a very exclusive area and achieved listing price.”

She said the buyers were a family from Emerald.

The property, which was built over a point, offered “unsurpassed” views of the The Keppels, including Great Keppel Island.

The property has its own private staircase that leads down to the beach. Picture: Contributed

Ms Lingen said the property had its own private staircase that led down to the beach.

The property boasted five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a galley style kitchen located in the centre of the “expansive” living areas with stainless steel bench tops and a walk-in pantry.

Also featured were a number of outdoor living spaces, designed for various weather conditions, with balconies fitted with frameless freestanding glass balustrading.

