CQ family finding their feet after home destroyed by fire

DESTROYED: Codey and Daniel Bromilow, with their young daughter Rebekah, lost their home last to a fire that police are treating as suspicious.

DESTROYED: Codey and Daniel Bromilow, with their young daughter Rebekah, lost their home last to a fire that police are treating as suspicious. Maddelin McCosker

ALMOST a week after they lost their home to fire, Wandal's Bromilow family say they are still coming to terms with their immense loss.

Last Tuesday afternoon, Daniel, his wife Codey and their 20-month-old daughter Rebekah were out grabbing a coffee when they got a frantic call from their neighbour telling them their house was on fire.

Having lived in the home for seven years and been there through most of the major moments in his life, Daniel said he couldn't believe what he was hearing.

"I bought the house as a single man at the start of 2012. I started dating my wife, and making it into a home with her. We got married and we started raising a family here,” he said.

"There is so much that is gone in that instant and we are still trying to process it to be honest.”

Codey and Daniel say Rebekah, 20 months old, is starting to notice things have changed drastically for the family. Maddelin McCosker

If the thought of losing their family home wasn't hard enough, the family is also coming to terms the fact that the fire wasn't an accident.

Police confirmed last week they were investigating the blaze and had established a crime scene at the home.

While most were surprised by this development, Daniel and Codey were not, saying they had been receiving anonymous threats in the weeks leading up to the fire, the most recent one coming just hours before.

"We had been getting threats for about three weeks leading up to the fire and at about 12.30 that day there was a flaming milk bottle left on the top step of the house,” he said.

"So I was already afraid of what may happen and to get that call from our neighbour, I just thought 'yea, this is game over'.”

"It has been really terrifying, especially as we don't know who the threats are coming from.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We never thought that we were in imminent danger. I thought they were empty threats to give us a bit of a scare maybe.”

With police and fire investigations continuing, Daniel said they have been given some information about the fire.

"The fire appears to have originated from the back door, which is near our lounge room,” he said,

"Fire investigators told us that a large amount of accelerant was used but they can't specify what quantity was used, so we are still quite in the dark with most of it.”

The events of last Tuesday were not only terrifying for Daniel, Codey and Rebekah, but the neighbours living near the family are also worried.

The Bromilow's Naughton Street home was totally gutted by fire last week. Maddelin McCosker

Daniel said his neighbours had expressed deep concern over the events, with some even saying they were going to be installing security measures around their home.

With the home completely gutted, and asbestos a concern, Daniel said it looks like they will have to remove the old home and start from scratch with a new one.

"There is definitely a fear factor with coming back here,” he said

"I was talking to the fire wardens and it seems like we will have to knock it down and rebuild.”

The couple are now trying to get on with life and make it as normal as possible for their little girl who is their main priority.

"We are just taking one day at a time, sometimes even one hour at a time trying to focus on moving forward,” Codey said.

"We are in a bit of limbo now so we are just trying to figure out the day-to-day stuff and focus on the positives where we can.”

If you want to help the Bromilow's get back on their feet, donations and collections are being taken at Fort Knox Storage on Alexandra St, Kawana. Ask for Lisa during business hours.

You can also donate through a GoFundMe page through this link.