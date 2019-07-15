CQ family hits the mud tracks in Kabra

MUDRACING: It was a family affair at the CQ Mudsportz Twin Track Mud Racing Queensland Titles over the weekend for Jericho's Greg Pearce and his team of nine made of both direct family, and some married into the sport.

The Kabra Mud Tracks turned into a makeshift campground as about 1000 competitors and spectators settled in for the two day's of racing.

Drivers from 10-years-old into their 70s descended from around the state to take part in the event, with four categories including Juniors, Standards, Buggies and Top Guns.

Pearce flaunted the largest team of the event with three buggies, five standards, and two juniors all hitting the track.

Despite his large presence across the fixture, Pearce said the competitive element only played a small part in the meet.

As a former stock car competitor, he left the round hard dirt track for the mud to escape the highly-competitive world of speedway 17-years-ago.

When we spoke to Pearce half way through day one as he was performing a diagnosis on a junior car that had its engine blown up, or a "malfunction” in his words.

"This is pretty common in this sport,” he laughed.

As for his own car, he only finished putting it together just 24 hours before the he was due at Kabra on Friday night.

He cut it so fine in fact he had to pull a gearbox from his trusty F100 to make the meet.

"I didn't even tell the missus I pinched the motor and gearbox out of it until today,” he chuckled.

"She went up to Longreach so we took the motor out and took off.”

The Kabra event is the only one Pearce likes to frequent due to the atmosphere, competitor camaraderie, and the quality of the track.

"One bloke came over today who had blown a radiator hose, helped himself to a hose and that's all good,” he said.

"Another time we needed a tyre, everyone was more than happy to help.”

In 2017, he won the title for the year but said the accolades were far from a priority for he and his team.

"It's more about having fun,” He said.

"The reason everyone comes here to race is because it's fun.

"If you're next to your mate on the line - it's nature - you're going to try and race him, and want to beat him but the fun of it all beats all of that.”

Children as young as ten took to the track on the weekend, two were grandchildren of Pearce.

Not one to worry, he believed the sport groomed responsible drivers when they are old enough to hit the bitumen.

"I've never seen any of the kids that come through this sport have an accident or get themselves in trouble on the roads,” he said.

"The biggest problems with accidents is panic, and this teaches them not to panic.”

For anyone looking to enter the sport, a competitive junior car will set you back between $1500 and $2000 according to Pearce.

An extensive list of results will be made available early this week.