CQ family make the most of final day of travel restrictions

SUNDAY DRIVE: Yeppoon residents Matthew and Emily Wilson took their children Jasper, Hugo and Felix for a drive up to Mount Morgan. Picture: Sean Fox

YEPPOON residents Emily and Matthew Wilson took their three children for a Sunday drive to Mount Morgan yesterday on the final day of travel restrictions in Queensland.

The young family joined their relatives for a birthday celebration in the historic mining town and arrived shortly Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queenslanders could travel anywhere across the state from noon today following another day of zero cases for the state.

Mr Wilson spoke to The Morning Bulletin about the prospect of eased restrictions.

“I have no problem travelling across the state. Before borders open, testing regimes need to be implemented to make sure there are no cases floating around,” he said.

“Social distancing needs to be perfected, more emphasis on actively doing it.”

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from today, the Premier announced.

But Ms Palaszczuk stood firm on the state’s borders remaining closed to interstate travellers, saying the intrastate travel freedom was “opening up Queensland for Queenslanders” and described it as a “Queensland bubble”.

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

“This is tremendous news,” she said, as she encouraged the accommodation sector to have COVID-safe plans in place.

“This is the boost you need,” she said. She encouraged Queenslanders to support the tourism industry by planning a school holiday getaway.

Speaking of the larger gatherings being allowed, she said: “I know this means a lot to families out there. A lot of families haven’t seen each other … this is excellent news.”

The easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the “remarkable” work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low. From midday on June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the 4sq m rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

What’s allowed from noon, June 1: Community.

– Unlimited travel and stays within Qld, including camping

– 20 visitors to your house

– Gatherings of up to 20 people at one time in public spaces and at weddings, parks, outdoor gyms, hiking, personal training, playgrounds

– Up to 20 at gyms, pools, libraries, places of worship, museums, art galleries, historic sites, health clubs, yoga studios and for non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport (approved COVID-safe plan permitting)

– Up to 50 at funerals

Business and economy

– Up to 20 at a time at indoor cinemas, open homes, auctions, zoos, arcades, concert venues, theatres, arenas, stadium, beauty therapy, nail salons, tanning, tattoo parlours and spas (approved COVID-safe plan permitting).