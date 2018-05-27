CQ family out in force for 2018 Rocky River Run

ROCKY RIVER RUN: Rockhampton resident, Brendan Graham and children (Luke, Jessica and Bryce) with their friend Tyler Mullins participated in the 2018 Rocky River Run.

ROCKY RIVER RUN: Rockhampton resident, Brendan Graham and children (Luke, Jessica and Bryce) with their friend Tyler Mullins participated in the 2018 Rocky River Run. Sean Fox

IN THE Graham household, the annual Rocky River Run was a family affair this year.

Rockhampton resident, Brendan Graham participated in the two kilometre race after being "dragged into it” by his children who also were involved on the day.

This year marks the second time he has participated in the running event to increase fitness.

Mr Graham said he planned on competing in a longer run in the future, either the five or ten kilometre race.

He said Rocky River Run benefits the local community and would like to see the event continue in the future.

"It raises money for all the businesses around, everyone goes for a drink and something to eat afterwards,” he said.

Thousands of participants had filled the newly paved Quay St this year for the popular event.

The first Rocky River Run was held in 2008, originally established by the Rotary Club of Rockhampton to serve as a community fundraiser.

Chairman of the 7 Rocky River Run Darryl Lapworth said its aims was to shine a light on mental health and the prevention of youth suicide.

"This has been a significant issue in Rockhampton for several years, so our aim is to raise awareness, encourage open discourse and support organisations that are assisting our community,” Mr Lapworth said.

"Since its inception, we've been able to donate over $280,000 to our charity partners and local organisation and we want to thank everyone that has participated over the years.”