Rescue footage from flood waters near near Blackwater over the Weekend
News

CQ family recounts becoming strandard by floodwaters

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
27th Jan 2020 2:49 PM
Emerald Man Chris McDonagh has detailed the moment he and and his family were strandard by floodwaters on Saturday evening.

The incident happened ­Saturday afternoon on ­Blackwater-Rolleston Rd ­following heavy rainfall.

It was initially reported Mr McDonagh and his family were rescued from the roof of their sedan.

Mr McDonagh said that was incorrect, and the family had in fact exited the car and made it to dry ground safely to wait for emergency services.

He said upon approaching the river, the water marker showed a depth of .2m

The family’s car had stalled while they were attempting to cross a flooded river crossing.

Two adults and two children were all flown to Emerald Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service, thankfully uninjured.

Mr McDonagh said he had not yet assessed the full ­damage to the family’s car but believed it was most likely a write off.

He said his family had recovered from the incident and he was thankful everyone was okay.

The initial report was compiled using information provided by Queensland Police Service and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

After the incident, a Queensland Police Service spokesman reminded motorists never to attempt to cross roads covered by flood water because that put them, their passengers and emergency responders at risk.

