CQ family's fight to save Lollie's legs after brutal abuse

Lollie celebrating Christmas with her rescue family. (L-R) Jarrad, Ivy, Kayla and Lollie. Contributed

PASSIONS can come in many different forms, and for foster carer Kayla Clarke and her partner, Jarrad, their dearest passion comes in the form of their two four-legged friends.

Their rescue dogs, 14-month-old Lollie and three-year-old Ivy are their "children”.

"Ivy is a goodie-two-shoes and always does the right thing,” Ms Clarke said.

"Lollie has so much personality and is spirited and hilarious.”

The couple rescued Lollie from a rescue group a year ago and straight away, she became "the perfect addition” to their family.

However, after Lollie began showing discomfort in her legs, the news came that she would need a $10,000 surgery.

After health problems, Ms Clarke now works twice a week at Ergon.

Her partner began a government job five weeks ago after being out of work for seven months.

This left the couple with insufficient savings to account for the huge bill.

When Lollie's legs gave out one evening and started to drag behind her, Ms Clarke took her to the vet and received "devastating news”.

"She would need multiple surgeries due to the deformities in her hind legs,” Ms Clarke said.

"She will need Tibial Plateau Leveling Ostetomy on both her back legs and due to her Angular Leg Deformity it requires a specialist surgeon from Brisbane.”

With each leg costing $5,000 each, Ms Clarke took to GoFundMe in a desperate bid to raise anything she could before the specialist would come to Rockhampton on July 26.

When the vet reviewed Lollie's x-rays, they told Ms Clarke they had never seen leg damage so severe at her age.

"They were horrified at the state of her legs,” she said.

"Unfortunately it appears it may have been from abuse or mistreatment, where fractures or injuries as a puppy have healed and grown incorrectly.”

Ms Clarke said Lollie's legs are now swollen and pigeon-toed, with a permanent bend.

She also has to stand awkwardly to accommodate the pain and is unable to be as physically active as she used to be.

Without surgery, Lollie could lose her ability to run and play, something that the spirited puppy has always loved.

Lollie is currently on anti-inflammatories and pain medication, and will require additional appointments, x-rays and physiotherapy after her surgery.

"If she was older, we would've considered other options to make her more comfortable but she's still a baby and we want to give her the best quality of life,” she said.

"We know $10,000 is a lot but we have to do it. There's no other option.

"Lollie means everything to us and is so much more than a pet... our dogs are our life.

"We couldn't imagine life without her.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/lollies-legs.