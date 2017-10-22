28°
News

CQ family's heartache: Take your little boy home and make memories

KYE'S BRAVE BATTLE: Five-year old Milman boy, Kye Funch has been fighting an inoperable brain tumour for the past three weeks.
KYE'S BRAVE BATTLE: Five-year old Milman boy, Kye Funch has been fighting an inoperable brain tumour for the past three weeks. Contributed
by Sean Fox

KYE Funch has been fighting for his life for the past three weeks.

The brave five-year-old Milman boy was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) brain tumour which has devastated his family.

Kye's father Scott Funch said it was the first week of school holidays when he first noticed Kye was not well.

"They were very subtle things, he just fell over a few more times than normal,” Scott said.

"By the Friday, he started to drool a bit and his speech started to go so we had a bit of trouble understanding his talking.”

BRAVE BOY: Kye (right) pictured with his father Scott and brother Kody.
BRAVE BOY: Kye (right) pictured with his father Scott and brother Kody. Contributed

Two days later, Kye's condition went further downhill.

Scott said his son could not walk very well and used his toes.

Kye's father also noticed his son had a different look on his face one day.

"Kye had a vague look in his eyes, similar to a dazed glare,” Scott said.

"When we first looked at him, we thought that he may have had a stroke or something like that.”

The following day, Kye's parents took him to their doctor who gave them a referral to a private doctor.

Kye was admitted to hospital where he underwent an MRI.

After Kye and his family were given the sad news, he was quickly taken to Brisbane for treatment.

Kye's type of cancer is both rare and aggressive.

"It grows in the brain stem so it is basically right in the middle, it is encased with nerves so it is inoperable,” Scott said.

"If they operated, they would basically kill him.”

Kye has had radiation treatment to shrink the tumour.

"The aim was to get him through radiation without general anaesthetic,” Scott said.

Scott said Kye's cancer battle has hugely changed their lives.

The CQ boy has been brave throughout his ordeal.

"We're just getting to a point where he is starting to accept that he is not sort of scared of it anymore,” Scott said.

"Kye is still a happy young boy who has not lost his laugh.”

Sadly, Kye's family has recently been told to take him home and make memories.

They are currently looking elsewhere and conducting research for more treatment options.

Mexico is one of the options for treatment that offers an expensive intra-arterial chemotherapy.

"We are just looking at every other option available,” Scott said.

"We've had a lot of support which is great.”

If you would like to contribute to Kye's cancer treatment, you can visit their Go Fund Me page: www.gofundme.com/help-kee

p-kye-fighting.

Topics:  brain cancer kye funch

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Inside look: A night of fun on Rocky's club scene

Inside look: A night of fun on Rocky's club scene

Photo gallery: Party-goers have great time.

ONLINE POLL: Who should lead Labor for the seat of Rockhampton?

GAME OF THRONES: The battle for Labor pre-selection for the seat of Rockhampton will rage on until Friday afternoon when online voting closes.

~80 Labor members will vote but here's a chance to have your say.

Experts fear big wet season on way for CQ

The McCamley family received 172mm overnight at "Fern Hills" just 22km west of Bajool.

Climatologist monitors possible La Nina event developing

PHOTO GALLERY: Sellout crowd at RGGS Bulls 'n' Barrels

WINNING FORM: Fourteen-year-old Keeley Sibson and Storm in action at the Bulls 'n' Barrels event at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

Keeley Sibson wins her first barrel racing buckle

Local Partners