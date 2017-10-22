CQ family's heartache: Take your little boy home and make memories

KYE'S BRAVE BATTLE: Five-year old Milman boy, Kye Funch has been fighting an inoperable brain tumour for the past three weeks.

KYE Funch has been fighting for his life for the past three weeks.

The brave five-year-old Milman boy was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) brain tumour which has devastated his family.

Kye's father Scott Funch said it was the first week of school holidays when he first noticed Kye was not well.

"They were very subtle things, he just fell over a few more times than normal,” Scott said.

"By the Friday, he started to drool a bit and his speech started to go so we had a bit of trouble understanding his talking.”

BRAVE BOY: Kye (right) pictured with his father Scott and brother Kody. Contributed

Two days later, Kye's condition went further downhill.

Scott said his son could not walk very well and used his toes.

Kye's father also noticed his son had a different look on his face one day.

"Kye had a vague look in his eyes, similar to a dazed glare,” Scott said.

"When we first looked at him, we thought that he may have had a stroke or something like that.”

The following day, Kye's parents took him to their doctor who gave them a referral to a private doctor.

Kye was admitted to hospital where he underwent an MRI.

After Kye and his family were given the sad news, he was quickly taken to Brisbane for treatment.

Kye's type of cancer is both rare and aggressive.

"It grows in the brain stem so it is basically right in the middle, it is encased with nerves so it is inoperable,” Scott said.

"If they operated, they would basically kill him.”

Kye has had radiation treatment to shrink the tumour.

"The aim was to get him through radiation without general anaesthetic,” Scott said.

Scott said Kye's cancer battle has hugely changed their lives.

The CQ boy has been brave throughout his ordeal.

"We're just getting to a point where he is starting to accept that he is not sort of scared of it anymore,” Scott said.

"Kye is still a happy young boy who has not lost his laugh.”

Sadly, Kye's family has recently been told to take him home and make memories.

They are currently looking elsewhere and conducting research for more treatment options.

Mexico is one of the options for treatment that offers an expensive intra-arterial chemotherapy.

"We are just looking at every other option available,” Scott said.

"We've had a lot of support which is great.”

If you would like to contribute to Kye's cancer treatment, you can visit their Go Fund Me page: www.gofundme.com/help-kee

p-kye-fighting.