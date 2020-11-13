Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue crews undertake training this past weekend.
News

CQ family’s unexpected end to weekend boat trip

kaitlyn smith
13th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
STELLAR conditions over the past week have provided a mostly uneventful few days off the Capricorn Coast for Yeppoon’s Coastguard.

Less incidents, however, did not necessarily equate to a lack of boaties exploring local waters – evident by the many visitors to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

In an apparent stroke of luck only two requests for assistance were placed with the rescue service since last Thursday.

A lone individual aboard an 11m yacht was left with mechanical issues after suffering a motor breakdown.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue performing training practices.
The vessel was subsequently left stranded near the entrance of the harbour, requiring additional assistance to enter.

Yeppoon Rescue One captained by Barry Semple departed shortly after 11, returning around 90 minutes later following a successful mission.

Come Saturday morning, a family trip near Kemp Beach resulted in some difficulties after the father was left unable to restart his boat.

The 6m half-cabin boat was subsequently towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour just before midday by Marine Assist Rescue’s Barry Semple.

Fortunately, the apparent lack of marine incidents continued into Saturday, allowing for rescue professionals to sharpen their skills.

Skipper Jim Warren was on Saturday morning prepped for a training exercise with RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter around 10am at Wreck Point.

The helicopter was, however, delayed due to a prior rescue operation, delaying the training by almost two hours.

Yeppoon Rescue One departed the harbour at 11.40am for the hour-long practice which took place from noon.

These exercises are considered a crucial prerequisite to enable the emergency crews to maintain current accreditation.

racq capricorn helicopter rescue yeppoon coast guard yeppoon rescue one
