CQ farmers celebrate early Christmas as rains spread joy

STORM RUMBLES: The dark skies loom over Mystery Park, north of Rockhampton. Ainsley McAruther

CHRISTMAS has come early for some Central Queensland graziers, such as Rob and Ainsley McArthur.

The McArthur's run a cattle property 185km north of Rockhampton.

There has been widespread, but isolated falls across parts of CQ in recent days and the Bureau of Meteorology predicts more rain to come.

"We've measured 46mm over the past two days here at Mystery Park,” Ainsley said.

"(It's an) amazing start to our season with 276mm measured in October and 101mm for November.”

However, she said after speaking with other families and property owners at

her children's distance education sport event yesterday, near Marlborough, it was clear she was one of the lucky ones.

"A little bit of a realisation for me today as I was at a swimming carnival at Clarke Creek and there are still plenty of places missing the rain,” Ainsley said.

"Here's hoping this weekend's forecast of rain is a little more general.”

Today is predicted to be partly cloudy for Capricornia with a 50 per cent chance of showers and rain in the morning and afternoon.

Below 5mm of rain is expected for today.

A thunderstorm is also likely with winds east to north-easterly of 15 to 20 km/h.

Sunday will have a

high chance of rain with 80 per cent likelihood of showers and a thunderstorm also expected for the morning and afternoon with light winds.

Six to 20 mm of rain is expected.

The full brunt of the weather will come on Monday with a very high chance of wet weather.

Showers and a possible storm are at a 90 per cent chance.

It is predicted there will be 10 to 30mm.

The rain is expected to clear by Wednesday as the sun will come back out midweek.

The Bureau yesterday issued a flood watch warning for areas between Gladstone and the NSW border. Isolated falls of 80-180mm were forecast from severe thunderstorms.