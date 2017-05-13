CQ farmers on edge of seat

FARMERS across Central and Central West Queensland are waiting with bated breath to see if the "significant" rain event forecast for next week will eventuate - and Andrew Patterson is one of them.

The CQ farmer, who has property Albinia Downs just west of Rolleston with a mixture of both cattle and dry land crops, has a 750ha chickpea crop going in the ground over the next few days that is banking on a good drink ahead of winter.

Mr Patterson said after a very lean summer season, many property owners in the region were crying out for rain to establish their winter crops.

"We haven't had too bad a run since Cyclone Debbie. We got 115mm out of Cyclone Debbie but before that we were having a very lean season," Mr Patterson said.

"It was a very hot, dry summer. We had a good start because we had late winter rain but November, December and January just got really hot and dry. We did plant sorghum and mung beans and they really amounted to failures.

"It was just the heat that rolled them. It was too hot at the critical time at the end of the growing season."

While many CQ farmers benefited from Debbie, Mr Patterson said there were plenty that hardly saw a drop of rain and were crying out for next week's forecast falls.

"Right across the Central Highlands, this rain is going to set a lot of people up," he said.

"Right through Emerald and Springsure it wasn't too bad but once you started going west of that the rain from Cyclone Debbie got quite patchy and there are farmers around that will really be hinging on this rain to get their winter crop started.

"A lot of them are coming off the back of no summer cropping and a few lean years so they are sweating on it.

"We are all looking at the computer, checking the weather and hoping the rain keeps coming. We're sweating on it."

Mr Patterson said 14mm of rain earlier this week delayed his winter crop planting program so he would be racing against the clock over the next few days to get his chickpea crop planted.

"They have it (the rain) coming down pretty hard for Thursday and we are working on about 730ha of chickpeas so we will be going pretty hard," he said.

"I have a local fella doing some contracting for me so we can get over the acres and we're hoping to get it all in before the rain. We are right in the planting window for all of our winter cropping so the rain now is just perfect timing. It really couldn't be better.

"There is a fair bit of chickpea already in the ground across the region. A few people started a bit early and were really trying to source that moisture left over from Debbie through deep planting and now that this rain is coming their crops will be up and away."

The local farmer, who has lived in the region his entire life, said next week's predicted weather change could make a huge difference to the lives of a lot of locals.

"It could turn into quite a good season. It sets up our winter cropping program, it will really establish our winter crops," Mr Patterson said.

"It gives people a lot of confidence that by September, October and November they are going to put some money in the bank. That's the big thing.

"With the chickpea market the way it is at the moment, the price being so strong, for people to get rain now and have winter crops in and established is going to be a huge thing for the whole area and the entire farming community."

Growers aren't the only property owners excited about the prospect of rain.

Grazier Malcolm Dyer who runs a cattle property about 35km east of Alpha was ecstatic when he heard decent rain could be on the way for the western part of the region.

"We only got about 20mm out of Cyclone Debbie. We are doing okay though," Mr Dyer said.

"Our season hasn't been too bad but if there is widespread rain out here its going to do wonders for the cattle prices and really even out the market.

"It would be an absolute godsend. As far as we are concerned, it would be unreal."