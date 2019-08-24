Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nu-Tank's Stephen Trail with a molasses feeder tank.
Nu-Tank's Stephen Trail with a molasses feeder tank. Janie Kayes jk2/27/710
News

CQ farmers starting to run dry 'mentally and financially'

Darryn Nufer
by
24th Aug 2019 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE living off the land in Central Queensland are starting to run dry "mentally and financially”, a leading water tank supplier says.

Rockhampton's Nu-Tank sales manager Stephen Trail said there was no doubt the region was doing it tough at the moment.

"The first year of a drought, sometimes you see people invest a bit of money in water or feed infrastructure which we do, but they can't keep that up in drought after drought,” he said.

"They just don't have the money to invest right now.

"It's that dire that a little bit of rain is not going to break the drought - we need a full wet season and probably another one after that.

"People want to buy, but there is just no confidence that there's a light at the end of the tunnel - no confidence that there's rain or feed on the way.”

Mr Trail said Nu-Tank, a polyethylene manufacturing company servicing Queensland with water, molasses and transfer tanks with a large variety of feeders and troughs, had a broad reach across the CQ market.

"A lot of the people we talk to have experienced drought for more than just a few years.

"Some of them have been in drought for six to eight years, and many even longer.”

"It's definitely horrible - dire straits at the minute and rain is urgently needed.

"It's a hard lifestyle being a farmer.”

Mr Trail said fortunately Nu-Tank had a diversified business and was busy in the civil industry at the moment.

cq drought cq farmers nu-tank stephen trail
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Wrenching day at Gracemere salesyards for hardworking women

    premium_icon Wrenching day at Gracemere salesyards for hardworking women

    News 'They're not forecasting rain until February and, if it doesn't come then, the rest might have to go.'

    Yeppoon business gets the blues after overnight break in

    premium_icon Yeppoon business gets the blues after overnight break in

    Crime Do you recognise these juvenile offenders caught in the act on CCTV?

    Weekend clashes to decide first teams into grand finals

    premium_icon Weekend clashes to decide first teams into grand finals

    AFL Yeppoon take on Panthers in senior men's semi

    IT'S ON! Norths, Yeppoon primed for grand final

    premium_icon IT'S ON! Norths, Yeppoon primed for grand final

    Rugby League Stage set for epic showdown in A-grade decider