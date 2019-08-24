CQ farmers starting to run dry 'mentally and financially'

PEOPLE living off the land in Central Queensland are starting to run dry "mentally and financially”, a leading water tank supplier says.

Rockhampton's Nu-Tank sales manager Stephen Trail said there was no doubt the region was doing it tough at the moment.

"The first year of a drought, sometimes you see people invest a bit of money in water or feed infrastructure which we do, but they can't keep that up in drought after drought,” he said.

"They just don't have the money to invest right now.

"It's that dire that a little bit of rain is not going to break the drought - we need a full wet season and probably another one after that.

"People want to buy, but there is just no confidence that there's a light at the end of the tunnel - no confidence that there's rain or feed on the way.”

Mr Trail said Nu-Tank, a polyethylene manufacturing company servicing Queensland with water, molasses and transfer tanks with a large variety of feeders and troughs, had a broad reach across the CQ market.

"A lot of the people we talk to have experienced drought for more than just a few years.

"Some of them have been in drought for six to eight years, and many even longer.”

"It's definitely horrible - dire straits at the minute and rain is urgently needed.

"It's a hard lifestyle being a farmer.”

Mr Trail said fortunately Nu-Tank had a diversified business and was busy in the civil industry at the moment.