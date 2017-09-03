CQ father and son team up to challenge the mountain

NEVER TOO YOUNG: Joel Robinson with his son Fisher took to the bike for Challenge the Mountain this year.

BY ALL accounts, Saturday's Challenge the Mountain event was a fantastic day for everyone involved, especially for one father and son team.

The person who possibly had the most fun on the day was Fisher Robinson, 2, who was lucky enough to be chauffeur ridden up Mount Archer by his dad Joel Robinson.

Mr Robinson, 40, said it was a fantastic day, a good turn out and they had a great time.

He had competed in previous years on a mountain bike and road bike and was looking for something a bit different to do this time around.

Joel Robinson with his son Fisher took to the bike for Challenge the Mountain this year. Allan Reinikka ROK020917ajoel2

"Having Fisher, he loves bike riding, loves going in the baby seat so that was the next thing to do really,” Mr Robinson said.

"That was an experience taking him up but he enjoyed it so that was the main thing I was worried about.

"He loved it, so that was the winning at the end of the day.”

He said he couldn't be bothered doing any training the time around so taking Fisher up was a good opportunity to take things a bit easier.

Challenge the Mountain President Sharon Kennedy said there had been fantastic community response to the North Rockhampton event with a record number of 478 participants registered this year.

She said cyclist Glen Chadwick was the winner of this year's event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Any money we make, we reinvest back into the mountain, to encourage more people to get out and use it,” Ms Kennedy said.

"We put chairs up to encourage people who walk up to sit down and have a rest.

"We put water tanks at the saddle and have put in two taps so far.”