CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards
THE latest feature film to be produced in Central Queensland has been nominated in 12 twelve categories for the 2018 Australian Screen Industry Network Awards.
Lost and Found was produced on a shoe-string budget and filmed in Rockhampton with an all-local cast and crew.
The film follows nine people through one week of their lives where some relationships are lost, some are found and some don't happen at all.
The film features a cast of thirty-four local actors (and one local dog) with a crew of 12.
Writer and director, Ian Westley said to be nominated for the awards was payoff for all the hard work everyone put into the project.
"This is a huge boost for the local film industry," he said.
You can cast your vote at www.australianscreenindustrynetwork.com/asin-awardsvote
BEST FEATURE FILM - Lost & Found
BEST DIRECTOR - Ian Westley
BEST PRODUCER - Ian Westley
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER - Clifton Schulke
BEST COMPOSER/MUSICAL SCORE - Narelle Schirmer
BEST ACTOR - Dean Netherwood
BEST ACTRESS - Tegan Devine
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Kurt Swadling
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Stella McMahon
BEST WRITER/SCREENPLAY - Ian Westley
TONY BONNER AWARD FOR BEST EMERGING NEW TALENT - Kurt Swadling
MOST VALUABLE CREW MEMBER - Elizabeth Tansley