Rockhampton actor, Dean Netherwood has been nominated for an Australian Screen Industry Network Award for his role in Lost and Found.
News

CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

by Christine Mckee
7th Oct 2018 12:16 AM
Subscriber only

THE latest feature film to be produced in Central Queensland has been nominated in 12 twelve categories for the 2018 Australian Screen Industry Network Awards.

Lost and Found was produced on a shoe-string budget and filmed in Rockhampton with an all-local cast and crew.

The film follows nine people through one week of their lives where some relationships are lost, some are found and some don't happen at all.

 

 

RISING STAR: Clint Lennox with Stella McMahon who plays Mary in
The film features a cast of thirty-four local actors (and one local dog) with a crew of 12.

Writer and director, Ian Westley said to be nominated for the awards was payoff for all the hard work everyone put into the project.

"This is a huge boost for the local film industry," he said.

You can cast your vote at www.australianscreenindustrynetwork.com/asin-awardsvote

 

 

EXCITING PREMIERE: This image shows Selena Cleveland, who plays Natalie and Dean Netherwood who plays Nick in the upcoming film, Lost and Found.
BEST FEATURE FILM - Lost & Found

BEST DIRECTOR - Ian Westley

BEST PRODUCER - Ian Westley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER - Clifton Schulke

BEST COMPOSER/MUSICAL SCORE - Narelle Schirmer

BEST ACTOR - Dean Netherwood

BEST ACTRESS - Tegan Devine

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Kurt Swadling

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Stella McMahon

BEST WRITER/SCREENPLAY - Ian Westley

TONY BONNER AWARD FOR BEST EMERGING NEW TALENT - Kurt Swadling

MOST VALUABLE CREW MEMBER - Elizabeth Tansley

