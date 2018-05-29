CQ film lovers abuzz with French Film Festival

FILM LOVERS: Pascale Levacher at the opening night of the Rockhampton French Film Festival at BCC on Friday night.

HUNDREDS of film lovers have flocked through the glass doors at BCC Rockhampton for the French Film Festival.

Pascale Levacher from Alliance Fancaise in Rockhampton said Friday's gala opening night attracted about 220 to 240 people.

The festival ran from Friday to Sunday with a selection of films which genres ranged from comedy and drama to thriller.

After a special screening on Friday night, three movies were screened on Saturday and another film on Sunday, all showings filled the theatres.

Ms Levacher said all of the films which were shown were new releases.