CQ Fire burns for its 17th hour

Meg Bolton
2nd Sep 2019 1:59 PM

A FIRE burning near Farnborough State School is not a threat but authorities are monitoring conditions, according to the Queensland Fire Emergency Services.

Eight crews are on scene and other three are en route to help control the fire, which is travelling from Farnborough Rd in an easterly direction towards Iwasaki Rd and Hinz Avenue.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was no threat to property at this stage.

Crews are expected to continue back burning throughout the afternoon to extinguish the fire, which has been burning since Sunday night.

Farnborough State School took to Facebook to inform parents students would be kept indoors to avoid the smoke.

"School staff will take action if needed to keep children indoors, however, parents and caregivers are welcome to collect their child if they wish,” they wrote.

QFES has advised people in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

