Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQ fire heroes awarded for long-time service

The team at South Ulam Rural Fire Brigade received a number of awards at the QFES Australia Day Awards on Thursday.
The team at South Ulam Rural Fire Brigade received a number of awards at the QFES Australia Day Awards on Thursday. Vanessa Jarrett
vanessa jarrett
by

EIGHT MEMBERS of the South Ulam Rural Fire Brigade were awarded for their service at the QFES Australia Day Awards on Thursday.

Members were awarded for their long years of service, with some awarded for 10 to 30 years of service.

Taking out the cake for the group was Ailsa Creed, who was awarded for 40 years of service.

Ms Creed was more than humble about her medal.

"I've been chasing fires for 50 years of so really, it's astonishing,” she said.

"I've just been going along my husband's side, we worked as a team.”

Located South of Bajool, Ms Creed said her husband, Donald, loved being involved with locals.

"He was very community minded and it's a great community,” she said.

"It helps the neighbours, if you help them, they will help you if they are in trouble.”

When Ms Creed was told she would be receiving the award, she was in shock.

"I said I hadn't done anything to deserve it,” she said.

At the age of 70, Ms Creed is proudly still a part of the brigade.

"I can still mop up and go behind them,” she said.

"I'm not in the lead but it is just as important.”

First officer and unofficial captain of the South Ulam Rural Fire Brigade Col Weeks was the one responsible for nominating the officers in their awards and while they argued they didn't need them - it was worth it.

"I'm extremely proud, especially for the women, there are five women who have never been recognised,” Mr Weeks said.

"It's been pleasing to see them, even though they have been fighting fires for 40 years some weren't official members.”

Seeing Ailsa awarded for her diligent work over the years was extra special.

"She was one I really wanted to see,” he said.

All the members were honoured to be awarded.

"They were all pretty thrilled,” Mr Weeks said.

"Hazel flew up from Brisbane to be here.”

While Mr Weeks didn't receive an award as he didn't want to nominate himself, he has been a long-time member as well.

He has been involved in the brigade since 1974 and has seen many fires.

"Nearly always wildfires and grassfires around Mount Hopeful and around the grassland,” he said.

Topics:  australia day awards emergency services medal qfes rural fire brigade

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
About 16,000 hit Yeppoon for Oz Day beach party

About 16,000 hit Yeppoon for Oz Day beach party

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig says great to see town packed.

He ran from the law for seven years

Benjamin Lee Tutuila pleaded guilty on January 19 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 20 charges including break and enter, driving unlicensed, driving while disqualified, public nuisance, fail to appear in court and theft.

But the law finally caught up with him last week

List: What's happening in CQ this Australia Day long weekend

L-R Alyssa Shaw, Aaron Duckworth and Tony Patterson watch the beach volley ball at the Great Australian Beach Party in Yeppoon on Australia Day.

It's party central in CQ with plenty to see, do, and celebrate

Only Bride-chillers not Bridezillas for this Rocky business

Danielle Hempseed of Lilly and Lotus in East St.

CQ Business hitting the mark in event planning

Local Partners