CQ fire heroes awarded for long-time service

The team at South Ulam Rural Fire Brigade received a number of awards at the QFES Australia Day Awards on Thursday. Vanessa Jarrett

EIGHT MEMBERS of the South Ulam Rural Fire Brigade were awarded for their service at the QFES Australia Day Awards on Thursday.

Members were awarded for their long years of service, with some awarded for 10 to 30 years of service.

Taking out the cake for the group was Ailsa Creed, who was awarded for 40 years of service.

Ms Creed was more than humble about her medal.

"I've been chasing fires for 50 years of so really, it's astonishing,” she said.

"I've just been going along my husband's side, we worked as a team.”

Located South of Bajool, Ms Creed said her husband, Donald, loved being involved with locals.

"He was very community minded and it's a great community,” she said.

"It helps the neighbours, if you help them, they will help you if they are in trouble.”

When Ms Creed was told she would be receiving the award, she was in shock.

"I said I hadn't done anything to deserve it,” she said.

At the age of 70, Ms Creed is proudly still a part of the brigade.

"I can still mop up and go behind them,” she said.

"I'm not in the lead but it is just as important.”

First officer and unofficial captain of the South Ulam Rural Fire Brigade Col Weeks was the one responsible for nominating the officers in their awards and while they argued they didn't need them - it was worth it.

"I'm extremely proud, especially for the women, there are five women who have never been recognised,” Mr Weeks said.

"It's been pleasing to see them, even though they have been fighting fires for 40 years some weren't official members.”

Seeing Ailsa awarded for her diligent work over the years was extra special.

"She was one I really wanted to see,” he said.

All the members were honoured to be awarded.

"They were all pretty thrilled,” Mr Weeks said.

"Hazel flew up from Brisbane to be here.”

While Mr Weeks didn't receive an award as he didn't want to nominate himself, he has been a long-time member as well.

He has been involved in the brigade since 1974 and has seen many fires.

"Nearly always wildfires and grassfires around Mount Hopeful and around the grassland,” he said.