CQ fire investigations ongoing as police notified

UPDATE 1.25pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed two fires are currently being investigated after a string of blazes caught alight over the last three days.

A spokeswoman from QFES confirmed that the cause of a fire off the Burnett Hwy on Nine Mile Creek Rd was being investigated.

Crews were called to the scene of a large fire around 3.15pm yesterday which was burning on both sides of the road.

It was contained around 8.45pm last night after back burning attempts.

The spokeswoman also confirmed a fire that started on Monday night in Pink Lily was also subject of investigation.

The fire on Nine Mile Rd started around 6.30pm on Monday night and crews revisited the scene on Tuesday and yesterday.

In a routine course of action, police have been notified of both investigations.

Detective Inspector Luke Peachey saying General Duties officers were in charge of the task and CIB had not been notified.

There has not yet been any determination about whether the fires are suspicious.

INITIAL STORY: MULTIPLE fires burning around the region have kept fire crews alert over the last few days with more catching alight last night.

Crews were back on scene at a large fire off the Burnett Hwy this morning after battling the blaze last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fire "burning not contained on all sides” at Nine Mile Creek Rd at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson from QFES said six crews fought the fire until around 8.45pm last night using back burns along the side of the highway.

Fire crews liaised with landowners after it was contained and monitored the fire overnight.

Weather permitting, the spokeswoman said one crew would start more back burning operations to stop the fire as they arrived back on scene shortly before 6am.

The spokesperson could not confirm whether this fire was being investigated.

Further north, another grass fire caught alight off the Capricorn Highway.

Fire crews were called to a grass fire near Gracemere Stanwell Industrial Precinct Rd and Boongary Rd around 11pm.

The spokeswoman said two crews attended the fire which was deemed to have "no threat” and it was controlled around 11.40pm.

These fires come after previous grass fires in Pink Lily and Fairy Bower Rd yesterday, where investigations were "still ongoing” as to whether the Pink Lily fire was arson.

More details to come.