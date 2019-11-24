CQ fire units get welcome upgrades

SEVENTEEN fire units in the Central Queensland region have been modernised to help support hazard reduction burns and bushfire response.

The first stage of upgrades to the Zamia walking track in Mt Archer National Park have also been completed - part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s Mt Archer Activation Plan. The 5km trail upgrade links Mount Archer National Park’s popular walking track to the mountain bike trails in the First Turkey Reserve.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said across Queensland, more than $3 million had been spent to help modernise 200 fire units.

She said the government introduced the $40 million Revitalising our National Parks program in 2017 and work on visitor infrastructure had been completed in many national parks including Mount Archer.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said it was reassuring to see genuine and constructive bi-partisan support from all tiers of government as the community began the long journey of recovery and rebuilding after the bushfires.