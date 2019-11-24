Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire authorities work the Cobraball bushfires.
Fire authorities work the Cobraball bushfires.
News

CQ fire units get welcome upgrades

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVENTEEN fire units in the Central Queensland region have been modernised to help support hazard reduction burns and bushfire response.

The first stage of upgrades to the Zamia walking track in Mt Archer National Park have also been completed - part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s Mt Archer Activation Plan. The 5km trail upgrade links Mount Archer National Park’s popular walking track to the mountain bike trails in the First Turkey Reserve.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said across Queensland, more than $3 million had been spent to help modernise 200 fire units.

She said the government introduced the $40 million Revitalising our National Parks program in 2017 and work on visitor infrastructure had been completed in many national parks including Mount Archer.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said it was reassuring to see genuine and constructive bi-partisan support from all tiers of government as the community began the long journey of recovery and rebuilding after the bushfires.

fire units
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        premium_icon Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        News There are many things to consider when deciding who a child lives with, and when, following divorce.

        GARDENING: A frangipani for CQ’s streets

        premium_icon GARDENING: A frangipani for CQ’s streets

        News ‘Streetscape plantings can create a few challenges with plant selection. Sadly...

        KNOWING HOW: Get vitamins in food not pills

        premium_icon KNOWING HOW: Get vitamins in food not pills

        News Columnist Peter Lewis says regular certified organic food is the answer to better...

        UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        News Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.