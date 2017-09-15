CQ Fires: Crews still battling Farnborough fire

3.45PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed the number of crews at the Mirrawena Ave fire has been reduced to seven.

Another vegetation fire has broken out at Limestone Creek.

Limestone Creek: A small vegetation fire at Limestone Creek was reported about 12pm.

Three crews are on scene but a QFES spokesperson said they were struggling to gain access given the fire was burning in inaccessible land.

It not a threat to property at this stage.

2.30PM: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed they are still battling multiple fires that have flared up in the dry and windy conditions throughout the region.

QFES Acting Regional Manager Kaye Healing said the last couple of days certainly had been difficult in terms of suppressing these fires.

"The wind itself hasn't helped, and the low relative humidity, meaning that the air in the atmosphere is quite dry," Ms Healing said.

A fire engine attends the Farnborough Fire Chris Ison

"So it makes fire fighting particularly difficult but it also allows small fires to get out out of control very quickly."

"The region is extremely dry for this time of the year and with some of the recent rainfall that's been experienced over the last season, there's quite body of grass out there."

Mirrawena Ave, Farnborough: 12 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles are on scene at a bushfire burning near Mirrawena Avenue, Farnborough.

They have been carrying out aerial bombing using rotary winged aircraft.

This fire, suspected to have been caused by some work being done on Mirrawena Ave, has been burning since Thursday afternoon and Rural Fire crews spent last night back burning and putting in fire breaks.

QFES Acting Regional Manager Kaye Healing said the fire was behaving "erratically" and has almost been "generating its own wind".

A large plume of smoke rises near the Capricorn Resort north of Yeppoon. Chris Ison

"Just the vegetation type out there, it has been difficult to manage," she said.

"There's still potential for that fire to run but we're confident with the containment lines that we've identified and we're working to strengthen them at the moment.

She confirmed there were no properties are under threat and the fire was heading north towards the Mecure Resort which would not cause any issues given it was currently unoccupied.

There was a lot of ground clear of vegetation and a main road going into the resort would act as a further barrier.

Fishing Creek Rd, Farnborough: Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) vehicles Crews were mopping up the remains of a vegetation fire which started about 10.15am Friday morning.

QFES Acting Regional Manager Kaye Healing said they had identified that the fire originated near Fishing Creek Rd in the vicinity of an unoccupied caravan with lean to and a car that were damaged by the fire.

"We were able to get some helicopter water bombing on that followed up by the rural fire brigade and get it pulled up really quickly before it spread into the wider bushland.

She confirmed the fire brought under control at around 12.30pm today.

Barmaryee: The fire on the road to Yeppoon, Barmaryee Rd, was confirmed to be under control on Thursday night.

Starting as a roadside mulch fire, Livingstone Council workers tackled the fire and brought it under control and were continuing to keep an eye on it today.

Byfield: The fire on Richres Rd has been confirmed as extinguished also.

Shoalwater Bay Fires: These fires are burning internally in the army training area and given it was a live firing range, fire crews are unable to tackle the fires. QFES assure there is no threat to the community.

FIRE SEASON: Fires burning in the in CQ region have kept fire crews busy over the past 48 hours. Contributed

10.45AM: DRY conditions continue to cause havoc for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews as seven fires burn in the region.

Residents in nearby areas may be affected by smoke haze and are asked to close doors and windows and keep medications close by if suffering any respiratory conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Here's the latest from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services about ongoing fires in the region:

Mirrawena Ave, Farnborough: This fire was reported Thursday afternoon and Rural Fire crews spent the night back burning and putting in breaks. There are about seven crews on scene, however, there is no threat to property.

Fishing Creek Rd, Farnborough: Crews were called to this vegetation fire at about 10.15am. One crew is on scene, but there is little information about the state of the fire.

Barmaryee: There's one crew at the scene of this contained vegetation fire and it's understood Livingstone Shire Council are assisting.

Shoalwater Bay: There are three fires burning in the Shoalwater Bay area. A QFES spokesperson said the fires had been burning since August and would continue to burn, across an estimated 38,000ha, for some time. Crews have established fire perimeters and continue to monitor them.

Byfield: Crews are back burning and establishing control lines.