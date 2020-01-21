Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

WHEN Jesse Bird is not managing his family's station near Carnarvon Gorge, he is helping to fight fires razing the land.

Having grown up on a dairy farm inland of the Gold Coast, the 33-year-old volunteer firefighter embodies the Australian spirit.

And with Australia Day closing in, Mr Bird wished to share why he thought the nation should be celebrated.

‘There’s nothing better than helping someone unfortunate.’

He said it all started with lending others a hand and recalled the frightening fires in the Central Highlands late last year, during which people banded together.

"There's a good community down here and there's nothing better than helping someone unfortunate," he said. "You get a good sense of pride."

"I ended up being down here right at the time the fire happened and I fought alongside the local fellas.

"It was a Friday afternoon and they reckon it jumped 6km from one mountain to the next. It's hairy for this country."

Mr Bird helped protect the Central Highlands from fire.

In the lead up to the national holiday, Mr Bird took part in the National Australia Day Council's campaign video, 'The Story of Australia'. He said history and mateship made the Australian.

"It could mean a lot of things to a lot of different people.

"I like to reflect on history, the good and the bad. And the camaraderie - that's across the board."

Mr Bird said he was spending Sunday with his family and expressed hope for the land he has defended.

"We got three inches of rain on Friday night and another 6mm yesterday (Monday), and there are small storms forecast.

"Like everything, it'll take a little bit to get over the damage, but it'll bounce back pretty good, I think."