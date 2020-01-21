Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AUSSIE SPIRIT: Station manager and volunteer firefighter Jesse Bird.
AUSSIE SPIRIT: Station manager and volunteer firefighter Jesse Bird.
News

Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

Timothy Cox
21st Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Jesse Bird is not managing his family's station near Carnarvon Gorge, he is helping to fight fires razing the land.

Having grown up on a dairy farm inland of the Gold Coast, the 33-year-old volunteer firefighter embodies the Australian spirit.

And with Australia Day closing in, Mr Bird wished to share why he thought the nation should be celebrated.

‘There’s nothing better than helping someone unfortunate.’
‘There’s nothing better than helping someone unfortunate.’

 

He said it all started with lending others a hand and recalled the frightening fires in the Central Highlands late last year, during which people banded together.

"There's a good community down here and there's nothing better than helping someone unfortunate," he said. "You get a good sense of pride."

"I ended up being down here right at the time the fire happened and I fought alongside the local fellas.

"It was a Friday afternoon and they reckon it jumped 6km from one mountain to the next. It's hairy for this country."

Mr Bird helped protect the Central Highlands from fire.
Mr Bird helped protect the Central Highlands from fire.

In the lead up to the national holiday, Mr Bird took part in the National Australia Day Council's campaign video, 'The Story of Australia'. He said history and mateship made the Australian.

"It could mean a lot of things to a lot of different people.

"I like to reflect on history, the good and the bad. And the camaraderie - that's across the board."

Mr Bird said he was spending Sunday with his family and expressed hope for the land he has defended.

"We got three inches of rain on Friday night and another 6mm yesterday (Monday), and there are small storms forecast.

"Like everything, it'll take a little bit to get over the damage, but it'll bounce back pretty good, I think."

bushfires jesse bird national australia day council
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to sell or prop up CQ mine after 170 workers sacked

        premium_icon Plan to sell or prop up CQ mine after 170 workers sacked

        News There is hope Central Queensland coal mine could reopen if the right cashed-up party comes to the table with a strong offer.

        Young boy's stern warning to fishers after duck distress

        premium_icon Young boy's stern warning to fishers after duck distress

        News There's no ducking Nicholas Goltz' love for animals and environment.

        The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        premium_icon The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        News Gavin Perry and Michael Segwick aim to reduce disability stigma

        Patient sues Moranbah doctor after suffering stroke

        premium_icon Patient sues Moranbah doctor after suffering stroke

        Health Dr Margaret Swenson facing legal case over drug reaction.