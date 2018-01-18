CQ fireys preparing for busy summer ahead

GETTING READY: Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford (left), Acting Regional Manager Craig Magick Craig Magick, QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

GETTING READY: Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford (left), Acting Regional Manager Craig Magick Craig Magick, QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Leighton Smith

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services is diligently making preparations to minimise what is shaping up to be a busy bushfire season.

As ex-tropical cyclone Debbie torn her way across CQ, the torrential rains spurred the growth of thick vegetation that now looms as a fire hazard.

Visiting Rockhampton's Kent St fire station, Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford, QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke were shown detailed vegetation maps by QFES acting regional manager Craig Magick in which he highlighted the areas of greatest risk.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford (left), Inspector Craig Magick, QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are preparing for a busy Summer preparing for bushfires. Leighton Smith

Mr Crawford explained the QFES was co-ordinating a campaign to mitigate the threats posed by the vegetation between Rockhampton to Bowen, particularly with regard to vulnerable areas of human habitation.

"The department has undertaken a large amount of aerial survey work on that grass that's been growing, on that fire risk," Mr Crawford said.

Map of thickened vegetation that will be a potential fire hazard. Leighton Smith

"In addition to that, there's been a 10 per cent increase in the (hazard reduction) burns that have been happening.

"Part of that strategy is to reduce that risk, not only for this (fire) season but for next season."

Mr Magick said the CQ was continuing to receive patchy rainfall that had allowed the QFES to concentrate on hazard reduction burning of high-risk areas.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford (left) and QFES acting regional manager Craig Magick. Leighton Smith

As the temperatures continue to rise this summer, he warned the community of the rising risk of fires springing up and spreading rapidly.