CQ firm seeks to grow its network with merger

STRONGER TOGETHER: L-R Greg Mallam, Vickie White, Ian Congram and Peter Antonius from Moore Stephens (Qld and Northern NSW) in Rockhampton.

STRONGER TOGETHER: L-R Greg Mallam, Vickie White, Ian Congram and Peter Antonius from Moore Stephens (Qld and Northern NSW) in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK160518cmoorestephe

A REGIONAL accounting firm has merged with another well-established group to grow stronger together.

Powers Financial Group, a Biloela-based firm which started in the rural town 50 years ago, has joined with DKM Group from South East Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The former, with a team of about 30 staff members in Biloela, had already expanded to Rockhampton and Brisbane.

Together the two companies have formed Moore Stephens Queensland and Northern New South Wales.

Powers Biloela director Geoff Arnold said being linked with a larger accounting firm such as Moore Stephens will attract highly qualified accountants.

Chairman of the newly formed company Ian Congram formerly served as the managing director at Powers Financial Group.

Mr Congram said Powers had been looking to the future and thinking about which direction they wanted the company to go.

The company was approached by Moore Stephens Australia about a possible merger.

"There used to be a Moore Stephens accounting firm in Queensland but they had sold out and moved over to another accounting group in late 2016,” Mr Congram said.

"This left a gap in the Moore Stephens network in Australia.”

Mr Congram said the directors of the Powers Financial Group were interested in moving forward with the firm.

"We didn't have quite enough scale, good coverage in Central Queensland but we weren't all that large in Brisbane,” Mr Congram said.

"That's when we got introduced to the DMK Group”, a firm similar to Powers Financial Group.

DMK Group originated from Coffs Harbour in New South Wales.

The firm had been established 70 years ago and expanded to Brisbane, so the two companies "met in the middle”.

Mr Congram said the two companies were "a good fit culturally, financially and geographically”.

The decision to merge was made in January and the firms had been working towards the move since then.

Moore Stephens Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Antonius said it had been a difficult process to find the right firm to merge.

"There's a number of firms that want to remain small, boutique, independent and there are a number who are already tied to other internal networks or associations,” Mr Antonius said.

Mr Congram's main focus is the rural sector, and Vickie White (Powers Rockhampton director) looks after a "large portfolio of rural clients”.

"When it comes to Central Queensland, we can say we are strong in the rural sector but do cater for a whole range of businesses and professionals,” Mr Congram said.

Mr Congram, who spends a lot of time working in Biloela said he has noticed the region's industry "turn a corner” after being downhill for the last few years.

He said Rockhampton and Biloela had both been "similarly affected ever since the oil price crashed” which led gas and coal companies to cut back.

"In Rockhampton, there's been an up tick in the amount of activity going on, certainly in the coal seam gas area...gas companies are busy drilling wells again,” Mr Congram said.

Mr Congram said he saw growth in the region through the beef industry which he called "the backbone of Central Queensland”.

Sorghum prices, which have risen, are such aspects which keep "the rural sector bubbling along”.

Mr Congram believed the biggest challenge for businesses was staffing.

Moore Stephens is one of the world's largest accounting networks. It boasts over 27,000 partners.