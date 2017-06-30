24°
CQ fisherman busted selling mud crabs on Facebook

Luke Mortimer
| 30th Jun 2017 11:58 AM
Some of the seafood being advertised on Facebook which was seized by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
A RECREATIONAL fisher from Moranbah has been sprung selling seafood over Facebook.

They were fined $3000 when they faced Mackay Magistrates Court, according to Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol Mackay District Officer Craig Bambling.

Fisheries were tipped off about the sales on the Moranbah Community Notice Board Facebook through a call to the Mackay district 24-hour complaint line.

"The caller said a Facebook post had been shared on the Moranbah community notice board Facebook page," Mr Bambling said.

"A Fisheries officer did a search and found a Facebook page advertising the sale of fresh seafood.

"The next day a post was made on the same page stating, 'Live Mud Crabs available tonight 7pm to 8pm and early tomorrow 7am to 10am'."

 

The Facebook post advertising seafood, which was noticed by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries after a phone tip-off.
Fisheries officers raided a Moranbah residence, which had a chalk sign in the driveway reading 'seafood here'.

"A search found and seized 20 live mud crabs, three cooked mud crabs and eight frozen tropical rock lobster tails," Mr Bambling said.

"Thirteen mud crabs were viable to be returned to the Pioneer River.

"The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of taking Fisheries resource for commercial sale and failing to hold an appropriate authority to commercially sell a Fisheries resource.

"The defendant was fined $3000 with no conviction recorded."

Advertising fish and seafood on social media is a common complaint made to fisheries, Mr Bambling said.

 

A recreational fisher has been hit with a hefty fine after being caught selling seafood over Facebook.
"We would like to thank the general public for their vigilance and willingness to report people doing the wrong thing," he said.

"It is important that recreational fishers understand that a person must not unlawfully take, possess or sell a regulated fish.

"Recreational fishers must also be reminded that there are limits on the amount of Fisheries resource they can take."

If you suspect illegal fishing report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

Don't engage with a person suspected of illegal activity, as that can compromise an investigation.

For more information on Queensland's fishing laws check out the Fisheries website.

