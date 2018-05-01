CQ fisherman face of Fitzroy region barra campaign

Daniel Powell (left) and Mick Guthrie pulling in a one metre Barramundi right in the CBD of Rockhampton.

LEARNING to cast a line around the same time he was learning to walk, Gladstone local Daniel Powell has now become the fishing face of Central Queensland.

Growing up in Rockhampton, and arguably on the Fitzroy, Mr Powell is well-known by local fishermen and well-feared by local fish.

Soon to launch a tourism campaign, Rockhampton Regional Council is looking to sell the region's unique fishing opportunities, and Mr Powell is the face behind the reel.

With the slogan, "Rockhampton. Fly in. Check in. Boat out. In an hour” headlining the video, the footage shows the former Rockhampton local pulling in the iconic barramundi with the Rockhampton CBD pictured perfectly in the background.

"There aren't many places in the country where you can pull in a one metre barra right in the CBD,” he said.

Mother Michelle Powell fondly said her son loved exploring the gully behind their house and catching guppies when he was a child.

Daniel started fishing from a young age and has won the Barra Bounty a few times.

"When Daniel got a little older, he would ride his bike all around the area looking in creeks and seeing what he could find,” Ms Powell said.

"When he got his boat licenceat 16, I had to learn to reverse down boat ramps so he could go off fishing in his dad's boat.”

Following in the fishing footsteps of his father, well-known fisherman Michael Powell, Mr Powell has been a regular on the fishing scene, including competing in the Fitzroy's Barra Bounty contest.

"He learnt to throw a cast net to catch live bait, which he would use to catch barramundi and king threadfin,” his father said.

"He would also catch a lot of small javelin fish on bait in the river.

"Being a member of Captag, he was encouraged to catch and tag a lot of different species.

"So as he got older, he ventured far and wide to catch a lot of different salt and freshwater species.

"He likes to set fishing challenges for himself to achieve and this saw him concentrate on mangrove jack in the Gladstone area and lately on a fish called a triple tail (or jumping cod).

Fisherman Daniel Powell with a Barramundi Cod.

"Catching triple tail has lead to Dan being contacted by an American university to supply info and DNA samples of this fish for a worldwide research project.”

Mr Powell said he spent countless hours in the Fitzroy.

"It's a big river that changes dramatically after each flood,” he said.

"What can be an exceptional spot one year either can get washed away or the water flow changes and won't hold fish like it did.

"It's a river that will help you learn a great deal about targeting and catching barra and king threadfin that can be used in other barra fisheries up and down the coast.”

Mr Powell has just under 4000 Instagram followers.

The crew behind the clip, CAST magazine, is owned and operated by another former Rocky local, Mick Guthrie.

Knowing the beauty of the Fitzroy, Mr Guthrie and the CAST team worked alongside the council to produce the campaign.

"Now commercial fishing is gone and it's in the net-free zone, there is the potential for the Fitzroy to be one of the worlds best barra fishing spots,” he said.

"Barramundi are a tough fish and Rockhampton is one of the few cities where you can catch them 10 minutes from boat ramp.

"You're right in the CBD and could be reeling in a trophy barramundi.”

The council obtained $100,000 from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to help implement the Rockhampton Recreational Fishing Development Strategy.

The council matched this funding and a total of $200,000 will go toward marketing and promotions, business development and land- based fishing areas.

Fisherman Daniel Powell with many of his catches

Council Infrastructure Committee chairman Councillor Tony Williams said the region was incredibly lucky to have a truly unique fishing experience.

"There's no other place like Rockhampton where you can land at the airport, check in to your hotel and be on the water in less than an hour,” Cr Williams said.

Visit the council's the Fishing the Fitzroy Facebook page for more information.