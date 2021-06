The rescue helicopter at the scene of the incident.

It was just after 9.30am on Thursday when a man in his mid-60s reportedly suffered a stroke while fishing approximately 80kms off the Yeppoon coast.

A group of family and friends promptly alerted emergency services.

RACQ CapRescue was tasked to Rosslyn Bay Marina by Queensland Health.

Paramedics treated the man for a suspected stroke.

He was stabilised and taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

