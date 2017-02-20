34°
News

CQ FISHING: Barra's on the chew right now

20th Feb 2017 6:50 AM
Jordan Stoddart with 108 burnett river barra caught on a westin bony the bream
WELL this weekend will be barra and king for sure after all the photos I've received lately. These neap tides, big temperatures and the chance of a storm are just the triggers to get big barras on the chew.

Barramundi are the laziest of fish and only chase something as hard as they need without putting in a big effort. The river, from the town reaches all the way down to Port Alma, is worth a crack.

As per all the publicity about the net free zones producing, they are. Metre fish keep on coming and like I have said before the majority of these fish are tagged and released or at the very least released.

On that note it is definitely okay to keep a couple for a feed and so we should if you like to eat barramundi.

I have heard several heated conversations about letting them all go back lately. Well you don't have to and are more than welcome to take a feed but, no one likes to see the resource raped and pillaged. There are a few crabs and prawns around the local estuaries along with the odd flathead, bream, salmon and mangrove jack.

The weather also looks good for the offshore guys with a couple of good days over the smaller tides. Reefies should be going off with any luck and any good country from the islands to the wide ground is a show.

There are plenty of bait schools with mackerel and tuna giving them curry in and outside the bay, which means when you see bait getting pushed it is worth putting a chromie through them. Generally tuna break the surface and mackerel push the baits to the surface without actually breaching themselves.

We don't normally waste time with tuna after we have a couple for bait but mackerel will get plenty of attention until they disappear.

Thanks to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for the next $50 voucher draw.

