CQ FISHING: Using a sounder is the key to a fine catch

THE wind isn't going to be as light as last weekend, but it should still be worth heading out for the average Cap Coast boatie.

Reports this week were fairly mixed with some quality fish among them.

Several people complained about little or no fish.

I think being able to read and understand your sounder goes a long way to ensuring a catch. There needs to be fish or bait shows before we even stop on a spot.

Sometimes that means going a bit further than you were intending and other times you don't get as far as planned.

Keep an eye on your sounder and stop to check any features that come up.

Big black jew were featured in a few of the catches as expected. These guys go really hard in shallow water and will be much more active at night. Squid and pillies were the best baits.

The moon bought on grunter as well and one of the photos I saw this week was a rock just offshore stacked with grunter around the 750mm range.

Smithwick landed this horse trout offshore Yeppoon. Contributed

They will still be about in lesser numbers in coming days and will build in quantity around the next new moon.

There are lots of doggie mackerel out past the islands at present and just about every rubble patch heading wide has a few.

Red emperor, nannies, sweeties and coral trout are all in good supply especially the wider areas at the moment.

The estuaries are in reasonable form and those couple of warm days has given a boost to the barra feeding times.

Catches this week came from all the local systems and that should repeat this week too if the weather stays much the same. Grunter, salmon, flathead, bream and whiting should all be a go this weekend.

Wayne Gilbert with a real big barracuda. Contributed

Twenty year plan for extra boating facilities, is this a joke? Most of us will either have given up trying to get a boat in the water by then or will have died trying.

The chaos last weekend was typical of anytime we get any good weather.

I don't know how the local politicians think this is good for the area.

All those who complained to me last week should be writing to their pollies.

We still need heaps of emails sent to the council and all the levels of government in support of additional boat launching facilities away from Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

We keep getting a raw deal and the only way to get the situation improved is to keep pushing and prodding them. If we get enough momentum they will have no choice but to listen and react.

