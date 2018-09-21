CQ fitters look pretty in pink for a good cause

PINK FITTERS: STaff from Tom Leydon Tyres and Mechanical are participating in the McGrath Foundations' Pink Fitters Day. (L-R) Mel Gibbins, Aaron Burgoyne, Jake Gadd, Brett Richter, and Hamish Vanderwolf.

THE 21st of September is one of Jake Gadd's favourite days of the year as gets to support a worthy cause at work, all while wearing his 'favourite colour'.

And this year he upped the ante by dressing as a pink fairy.

Mr Gadd works at Tom Leyden Tyres and Mechanical in Gracemere and each year they support the McGrath Foundation by participating in their annual Pink Fitters day.

"I am so glad we support the cause each year,” he said.

"I get to wear my favourite colour one day a year, and we get to go a bit silly with it so it's awesome.”

For Mr Gadd, it is an important day because it's a day when the community comes together.

"The McGrath Foundation has been around for a little while and I just think we need to do more for the community,” he said.

"Cancer sucks, and everyone should do their part to help out. At the end of the day we should help each other.”

Supporting the event each year is something that Mel Gibbins, manager at Tom Leyden Tyres and Mechanical, also loves about her job.

"It's a great foundation that raises money for a great cause, so we are more than happy to do what we can,” she said.

To raise money for the McGrath Foundation, Ms Gibbins the business will be donating $5 from every tyre sold or wheel alignment done throughout the day, as well as holding a sausage sizzle.

"Customers come in and it's a great day for everyone. They can come in an get their tyres done and support a great cause, or just come in for a sausage,” she said

"We are hoping to raise as much money as we can. We've got a raffle, everything is $2, so we'd love to raise as much as possible.

"I think it is important to help out and do what we can for people.”