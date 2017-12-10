CQ flight fury: Mayor slams 'ridiculous' airfare prices

CENTRAL Queensland business and community leaders crippled by the cost of flights in and out of the region will take part in a Federal Government inquiry into rural and regional air routes and prices.

Headed up by the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee, the inquiry will look at the cost and reliability of airline services in the bush and the flow-on effects.

The mayor of the largest mining region in Queensland, Isaac's Anne Baker, is concerned at the impacts at the high cost of flights between Moranbah and Brisbane. "The price that people in Queensland's rural and regional areas have to pay is absolutely ridiculous,” Cr Baker said.

An internal analysis of costs by Isaac Regional Council identified the average cost of a return flight had increased by about $100 or 20 per cent between September to November.

"We want to attract more people to come live, work and play in Isaac, but when flights are at the cost that they are, this puts us into quite a predicament.”

Cr Baker said the Isaac region was experiencing an increase in mining activity and other parts of the energy sector, with more people moving in and out of the region over the coming months and years.

"This comes with an increased need for council and local businesses to meet on a face-to-face basis with key stakeholders in those growth industries,” she said.

But, with current pricing, it is proving "extremely expensive” for people needing to transact business in the Isaac region to fly into and out of Moranbah, she said.

QantasLink is the only airline currently operating out of Moranbah, with Virgin abandoning the route in July and Alliance Airlines, who was expected to pick it up, never touched down due to runway restrictions on their larger aircraft.

Cr Baker said with people flying into Mackay or Emerald, it was putting pressure on the region's roads and Isaac businesses were missing out.

Someone who knows this all too well is Moranbah Traders Association president Trehan Stenton, who will meet with the Moranbah Airport manager next week to pass on the issues "hurting our community and businesses” due to the prices.

Interestingly, the Moranbah Airport is owned by BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance, with a company spokesperson saying while they "acknowledge and share the concerns around price and availability of flights to and from Moranbah”, they played "no role” in pricing arrangements or market competition.

But Mr Stenton has called on BMA to work with business leaders to come up with a long-term sustainable solution, saying if the company "wanted to provide competition they could”, for instance making it easier for Alliance to land their planes at the rural airport.

Because it's cheaper for Isaac residents to drive and fly from Mackay, Mr Stenton said it was a "whole of region” issue, also putting pressure on Mackay Airport.

"And because a lot of people go via Mackay, think of the potential accidents on the road and the concerns around fatigue,” Mr Stenton said. "Traditionally, FIFO workers would have flown out of Moranbah Airport but now they have to drive out to Mackay, adding 2.5 hours on to a 12-hour shift and it's dangerous.”

A BMA spokesperson said as owner/operator, they were "responsible for the safe operation and maintenance of the airport”.