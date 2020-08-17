Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flights from Brisbane to regional towns are on sale until midnight this Wednesday.
Flights from Brisbane to regional towns are on sale until midnight this Wednesday.
Travel

CQ flights now on sale for 2020’s final months

Timothy Cox
17th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AMID a company restructure and job cuts that could affect Central Queensland, Virgin Australia has put flights to Rockhampton briefly on sale.

Economy flights from Brisbane to the Beef Capital are $115 for the next 48 hours, until midnight Wednesday, August 19.

That trip typically costs $139.

The ‘Let Your State Surprise You’ sale is ostensibly to prop up regional tourism and enable Australians to “explore their own local backyard”, in the words of Virgin’s announcement.

The relatively cheap fares are available for at least two travellers seeking to travel between September 2 and December 16.

A Virgin Boeing 737.
A Virgin Boeing 737.

Aside from the Rockhampton route, flights from Brisbane to other regional towns also cost less than usual: those to Proserpine are $99, to Mackay $115, to Cairns $129, and to Townsville $139 one-way.

A Virgin Australia spokesman said that “now is the perfect time for Aussies to get out there and explore their own state”.

“We’re thrilled to offer these great value airfares to support regional tourism.

“With the September school holidays fast approaching, Virgin Australia is making it easier for families to see more of their local backyard during the popular holiday season.”

brisbane flights cheap flights rockhampton flights virgin australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky jockey scores early birthday present in Townsville

        Premium Content Rocky jockey scores early birthday present in Townsville

        Horses ‘It was certainly my biggest thrill in racing.’

        Golfers to tee off in veterans open championships

        Premium Content Golfers to tee off in veterans open championships

        Golf 120 players to hit fairways at Rockhampton Golf Course today.

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the top stories from the weekend

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the top stories from the weekend

        News See the links to stories here and the Letters to the Editor

        Four patients taken to hospital from single vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Four patients taken to hospital from single vehicle rollover

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the incident at 6pm last night