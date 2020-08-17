CQ flights now on sale for 2020’s final months

Flights from Brisbane to regional towns are on sale until midnight this Wednesday.

AMID a company restructure and job cuts that could affect Central Queensland, Virgin Australia has put flights to Rockhampton briefly on sale.

Economy flights from Brisbane to the Beef Capital are $115 for the next 48 hours, until midnight Wednesday, August 19.

That trip typically costs $139.

The ‘Let Your State Surprise You’ sale is ostensibly to prop up regional tourism and enable Australians to “explore their own local backyard”, in the words of Virgin’s announcement.

The relatively cheap fares are available for at least two travellers seeking to travel between September 2 and December 16.

A Virgin Boeing 737.

Aside from the Rockhampton route, flights from Brisbane to other regional towns also cost less than usual: those to Proserpine are $99, to Mackay $115, to Cairns $129, and to Townsville $139 one-way.

A Virgin Australia spokesman said that “now is the perfect time for Aussies to get out there and explore their own state”.

“We’re thrilled to offer these great value airfares to support regional tourism.

“With the September school holidays fast approaching, Virgin Australia is making it easier for families to see more of their local backyard during the popular holiday season.”