CQ floods: 7 things Central Highlanders need to know

FLOOD FLASHBACK: Most of Emerald was inundated during the 2010/11 floods.

THE number-one message from emergency service officials today is "if it's flooded, forget it”.

Water has already inundated roads across the Central Highlands, including the Capricorn Hwy east of Bluff, as forecast falls of 150-250mm begin to bucket down.

Blackwater Police warned, "Whilst it doesn't look deep at the start, it is deep on the Bluff side”.

Blackwater Police shared this image of the Capricorn Hwy flooded east of Bluff this evening, warning "if it's flooded, forget it". Facebook

Emergency crews are now on standby after the Central Highlands Regional Council activated the Local Disaster Coordination Centre as the region braces for more wild weather.

The Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) met at 3.30pm yesterday to assess the situation.

This is what the LDMG wants you to know:

1. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are still expected throughout the Central Highlands region tonight and tomorrow.

2. As at 3.30 pm, the heaviest falls for the region had been recorded in the Comet area and to the west on the ranges.

3. This morning the Central Highlands Local Disaster Coordination Centre was activated. The centre will be manned overnight to take calls and provide assistance for those in need.

4.There is no threat of flooding in the Emerald township, however flash flooding is possible in the Gemfields area. Residents in risk areas have been door knocked.

5. All Central Highlanders are still urged to make the usual preparations for a wet weather event:

Secure all loose items around your property

Check on your neighbours and warn others

Rethink travel plans and if it's flooded, forget it

Rural residents at risk of becoming isolated should ensure they have supplies for 7 days

Listen to the ABC radio for emergency broadcasts

6. Road closures, power outages and weather updates can be monitored through council's Emergency Management Dashboard at www.beprepared.chrc.qld.gov.au

7. For flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500 or call 000 for life-threatening emergencies.

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS ROAD CLOSURES AS OF 7PM:

Central Highlands closures as of 7.20pm. Department of Transport and Main