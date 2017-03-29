CQ floods: 7 things Central Highlanders need to know

THE number-one message from emergency service officials today is "if it's flooded, forget it”.
Water has already inundated roads across the Central Highlands, including the Capricorn Hwy east of Bluff, as forecast falls of 150-250mm begin to bucket down.
Blackwater Police warned, "Whilst it doesn't look deep at the start, it is deep on the Bluff side”.
Emergency crews are now on standby after the Central Highlands Regional Council activated the Local Disaster Coordination Centre as the region braces for more wild weather.
The Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) met at 3.30pm yesterday to assess the situation.
This is what the LDMG wants you to know:
1. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are still expected throughout the Central Highlands region tonight and tomorrow.
2. As at 3.30 pm, the heaviest falls for the region had been recorded in the Comet area and to the west on the ranges.
3. This morning the Central Highlands Local Disaster Coordination Centre was activated. The centre will be manned overnight to take calls and provide assistance for those in need.
4.There is no threat of flooding in the Emerald township, however flash flooding is possible in the Gemfields area. Residents in risk areas have been door knocked.
5. All Central Highlanders are still urged to make the usual preparations for a wet weather event:
- Secure all loose items around your property
- Check on your neighbours and warn others
- Rethink travel plans and if it's flooded, forget it
- Rural residents at risk of becoming isolated should ensure they have supplies for 7 days
- Listen to the ABC radio for emergency broadcasts
6. Road closures, power outages and weather updates can be monitored through council's Emergency Management Dashboard at www.beprepared.chrc.qld.gov.au
7. For flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500 or call 000 for life-threatening emergencies.
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS ROAD CLOSURES AS OF 7PM:
- The Capricorn Hwy was closed to all traffic just east of Bluff with water over the road.
- Flooding caused road closures across 10 other Central Highlands roads, including:
- Medway Rd, Willow
- Dawson Developmental Rd, Nandowrie
- Lowestoff Rd, Lowestoff
- Cotherstone Rd, Lowestoff
- Rolleston Blackwater Rd, Humboldt
- Magenta Langton Rd, Lowestoff
- Mulga St, Blackwater
- Capella Rubyvale Rd, The Gemfields
- Sagiittarius Rd, Blackwater
- Sandhurst Rd, Gindie