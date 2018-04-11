Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE Wide Bay Public Health Unit is urging members of the community to access the 2017 flu vaccine.
THE Wide Bay Public Health Unit is urging members of the community to access the 2017 flu vaccine. Warren Lynam
News

CQ flu cases double as QLD braces for epidemic

by Jessica Powell
11th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

AS QUEENSLAND braces itself for what is looking like one of the worst influenza seasons on record, Central Queensland locals are flocking to get vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said there had been 113 lab-confirmed influenza cases in the region for year to April 1.

This number has almost doubled from 69 cases for this time last year, 64 cases to mid-May 2015 and 56 to mid-May in 2014.

In 2017, there were a total of 2263 cases of lab confirmed influenza in Central Queensland.

Queensland endured one of the worst influenza seasons on record in 2017, with more than 55,000 (55,723 as at December 19) cases of flu confirmed in state.

This was more than three times higher than the five year average, with 745 people dying in the most serious cases.

A spokesman for Chemist Warehouse said in March alone, their South Rockhampton flu clinic saw 120 customers receive the vaccine.

To accommodate the large turnover they received last year, Chemist Warehouse added an additional flu clinic this year at their North Rockhampton in Aquatic Place.

"We have also noticed an increase in immunity boosting products,” the spokesperson said.

"There has been a 1.5 times increase in sales of flu prevention products such as Vitamin C, echinacea, zinc and garlic.

"We've also noticed an increase in complementary flu items, such as tissues, hand sanitiser and hand wipes.”

A Queensland Health spokesman said there may be several factors contributing to the high number of cases this year, including increased awareness and the number of tests conducted in public laboratories having almost doubled in the past few years.

The spokesman said the health authority was working hard to prevent a repeat of last year's season and was investing more than $2.3 million to protect communities.

"The number of year-to-date cases of influenza in 2018 is higher than previous years, but it is too early to tell if this flu season will be worse than previous years,” he said.

"Our message remains the same: get vaccinated every year because it is the best way of protecting yourself against the flu.

"Although getting vaccinated is the most effective way of avoiding the flu, we should not ignore basic practices such as proper hand washing, covering a cough with a tissue or our arm and staying home when we're sick.”

Flu facts

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs symptoms that usually start suddenly, not gradually:

Symptoms can include:

  • Fever or feeling feverish/chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in young children than in adults.

chemist warehouse flu season queensland health
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground lets kids weave, climb and slide between levels.

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    News NEW life was breathed into Woorabinda dance troupe following crisis

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Politics The local and state governments are willing but there's a hurdle

    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Crime CROP sitter fled in fear, abandoned camp and alerted police in 1995.

    Local Partners