CQ flu cases double as QLD braces for epidemic

THE Wide Bay Public Health Unit is urging members of the community to access the 2017 flu vaccine. Warren Lynam

AS QUEENSLAND braces itself for what is looking like one of the worst influenza seasons on record, Central Queensland locals are flocking to get vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said there had been 113 lab-confirmed influenza cases in the region for year to April 1.

This number has almost doubled from 69 cases for this time last year, 64 cases to mid-May 2015 and 56 to mid-May in 2014.

In 2017, there were a total of 2263 cases of lab confirmed influenza in Central Queensland.

Queensland endured one of the worst influenza seasons on record in 2017, with more than 55,000 (55,723 as at December 19) cases of flu confirmed in state.

This was more than three times higher than the five year average, with 745 people dying in the most serious cases.

A spokesman for Chemist Warehouse said in March alone, their South Rockhampton flu clinic saw 120 customers receive the vaccine.

To accommodate the large turnover they received last year, Chemist Warehouse added an additional flu clinic this year at their North Rockhampton in Aquatic Place.

"We have also noticed an increase in immunity boosting products,” the spokesperson said.

"There has been a 1.5 times increase in sales of flu prevention products such as Vitamin C, echinacea, zinc and garlic.

"We've also noticed an increase in complementary flu items, such as tissues, hand sanitiser and hand wipes.”

A Queensland Health spokesman said there may be several factors contributing to the high number of cases this year, including increased awareness and the number of tests conducted in public laboratories having almost doubled in the past few years.

The spokesman said the health authority was working hard to prevent a repeat of last year's season and was investing more than $2.3 million to protect communities.

"The number of year-to-date cases of influenza in 2018 is higher than previous years, but it is too early to tell if this flu season will be worse than previous years,” he said.

"Our message remains the same: get vaccinated every year because it is the best way of protecting yourself against the flu.

"Although getting vaccinated is the most effective way of avoiding the flu, we should not ignore basic practices such as proper hand washing, covering a cough with a tissue or our arm and staying home when we're sick.”

Flu facts

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs symptoms that usually start suddenly, not gradually:

Symptoms can include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in young children than in adults.