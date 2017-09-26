CQ flu season's startling stats enough to make you sick

FLU SEASON: The number of people presenting with the flu is expected to decline over coming weeks.

FLU SEASON: The number of people presenting with the flu is expected to decline over coming weeks.

This year's flu season has been one of the worst on record but a local health expert says the peak has passed.

According to the latest statistics to September 17, there were 1487 reported cases in Central Queensland so far this year.

This is up from the previous 5-year average of 648 for the same period.

Central Queensland Public Health Unit Physician Dr Margaret Young said the flu season in Central Queensland peaked in the first week in September.

LOCAL HEALTH EXPERT: Public Health physician Dr Margaret Young says the worst of the flu season is past for CQ. Max Fleet BUN130812GAS2

"We expect numbers will decline to background rates over the next three to four weeks,” Dr Young said.

"It has been a big flu season across much of Australia and there are still many cases in the community.

"People who are unwell should stay home to prevent passing infection to others.”

She said it was particularly important that people with flu-like illness should avoid settings such as child care and aged care.

"In general, people with flu are infectious for 4 to 7 days after the onset of symptoms,” Dr Young said.

"Other strategies to reduce the spread of flu include frequent hand washing and covering your cough.”