35°
News

CQ flu season's startling stats enough to make you sick

FLU SEASON: The number of people presenting with the flu is expected to decline over coming weeks.
FLU SEASON: The number of people presenting with the flu is expected to decline over coming weeks.
Leighton Smith
by

This year's flu season has been one of the worst on record but a local health expert says the peak has passed.

According to the latest statistics to September 17, there were 1487 reported cases in Central Queensland so far this year.

This is up from the previous 5-year average of 648 for the same period.

Central Queensland Public Health Unit Physician Dr Margaret Young said the flu season in Central Queensland peaked in the first week in September.

LOCAL HEALTH EXPERT: Public Health physician Dr Margaret Young says the worst of the flu season is past for CQ.
LOCAL HEALTH EXPERT: Public Health physician Dr Margaret Young says the worst of the flu season is past for CQ. Max Fleet BUN130812GAS2

"We expect numbers will decline to background rates over the next three to four weeks,” Dr Young said.

"It has been a big flu season across much of Australia and there are still many cases in the community.

"People who are unwell should stay home to prevent passing infection to others.”

She said it was particularly important that people with flu-like illness should avoid settings such as child care and aged care.

"In general, people with flu are infectious for 4 to 7 days after the onset of symptoms,” Dr Young said.

"Other strategies to reduce the spread of flu include frequent hand washing and covering your cough.”

Topics:  central queensland flu flu season margaret young public health unit

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky's dining scene to follow New York's lead

Rocky's dining scene to follow New York's lead

Start spreading the news: Council keen to transform eating culture

Dog finds suspected US Marine debris washed up on CQ beach

The Osprey that crashed off Shoalwater Bay in Rockhampton has been shipped to Townsville. Picture: Zak Simmonds

PHOTOS: Cap Coast man fears helmet may belong to killed soldiers

Unliveable Yeppoon house sells for $64k extra

SOLD: 13 John St was deemed unlivable but still sold for top price.

PHOTOS: Rocky locals buy run-down home for well above asking price

'Bugger me dead': Local couple thrilled after million dollar win

Life changing moment for new millionaires.

Local Partners