CQ flu victims top 1000 mark

THE NUMBER of confirmed flu victims in Central Queensland has skyrocketed past 1000, health authorities said yesterday.

The Morning Bulletin revealed on Monday that, to July 21, there had been 814 laboratory confirmed flu cases in the region compared with 208 cases for the same period last year (291 per cent increase).

Central Queensland public health unit director Dr Gulam Khandaker yesterday updated those figures with around 200 more flu cases being confirmed in the past week.

Dr Khandaker said the situation was being monitored weekly and as of last week there had been 76 cases in CQ of people being hospitalised because of the flu this year.

"Normally we see, after a mild year, there are spikes of influenza,” Dr Khandaker said.

"Last year was a mild year but this year there has been an unprecedented number of (flu) cases so far.”

Dr Khandaker said while official reports showed there had been three flu-related deaths in CQ this year, he believed that number had been grossly understated due to the way in which deaths were recorded.

"From the chief health officer's report we can see that there has been three confirmed deaths but that's a gross underestimation, so I think we have to wait until we get the number of deaths after the (flu) season ends,” he said.

"In Australia flu deaths are not reported in isolation, they're reported in conjunction with pneumonia.

"As we know pneumonia is one of the common complications of influenza, which can lead to deaths.

"After the season (is over) we can probably look back to the data and we can give the confirmed numbers.”

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service this week confirmed it was the worst local flu season for five years.

Dr Khandaker urged people to get their flu vaccinations if they had not done so already.

"This is the best way to prevent (you) from getting influenza,” he said.