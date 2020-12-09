CQ flying doctor hubs to receive upgrades, new technology

Several Central Queensland airports which service RFDS will recieve a share in $325,000 in funding.

SEVERAL airports across Central Queensland will soon host improved aeromedical capabilities to better serve their rural and remote communities.

The positive development comes after The Royal Flying Doctor Service today announced its $325,000 contribution for a total 36 regional aerodromes.

RFDS Queensland chairman Russell Postle said the aim was to support future investment in primary health care programs, infrastructure, as well as both aircraft and new technology.

Professional development of RFDS clinicians proved another crucial reason for the funding.

“Plans are to assist aerodrome operators with attaining certification, as well as physical upgrades to runways, animal proof fencing, lighting and even instrument approaches for all weather day/night operations.”

The Royal Flying Doctors Service is delivering $325,000 to 36 regional hubs. Photo: Cameron Laird

An earlier review of the region’s hubs used by RFDS - specifically the safety and compliance standards - had reportedly prompted the financial boost.

“The review concluded that considerable economic benefits could be gained by procedural and system changes which we are happy to support through this allocation of funding,” he said.

“While the RFDS relies on funds provided by government and donors to sustain our operations, through our foundation we are also prepared to invest back into the communities that we serve to ensure we can continue to deliver first-class aeromedical care across Queensland.”

Dysart, Clermont and Moura hubs are among the list of regional airports which now stand to benefit.

Mr Postle said the RFDS had been keen to invest to better its service to the many isolated communities which the aerodromes supported.

“Through this work we can either defer, reduce or delay the requirement for expensive capital improvements,” he said.

“The upgraded aerodromes will also deliver flow on benefits, allowing for broader tourism, business and trade opportunities.

“We are happy to help both council and government improve regional airstrips in Queensland.”