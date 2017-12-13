CQ focus: Perfect conditions for 40-plus degree Qld heatwave

GET THE pools, fans and air cons ready - a heatwave is on the way for Queensland.

Higgins Storm Chasing said more than half of Queensland is expected to exceed 40°C each day for the next six days.

The heat is being brought on by a low pressure trough slowly moving across inland Australia and combining with a hot air mass overhead, Higgins said.

Heatwave Situation for Thursday, Friday, & Saturday (3 days starting 14/12/2017): Broad area of low to severe intensity heatwave conditions extends across northern parts of the country and down through the southeast (through NSW). Bureau of Meteorology

It is forecast that this combination will create direct hot air across the sunshine state and it will slowly grow and intensify as the week continues.

While it's starting to feel like summer in Central Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology say locals won't suffer as much as other parts of the state.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said Capricornia won't be directly affected by the heatwave.

Yesterday's heatwave map from Higgins Storm Chasing, Higgins

"It is further west than the Capricornia district,” he said.

Those in south west Queensland, from St George and up to Longreach and Richmond will feel the severe effects of temperatures around the 45°C mark.

"South easterly winds at the Capricorn Coast mean we won't see the heatwave in the Capricornia region,” Mr Woods said.

The prediction for Rockhampton remains around the early 30s early into next week.

"It will be hot, still be warm,” Mr Woods said.

Friday will be the hottest day of all with a maximum temperature of 33°C, slightly higher than average.

"Average for Rockhampton is 31.3 so there will be some slightly hotter than average temps, but I don't think people in Rocky will notice it too much,” Mr Woods said.

Today's maximum temperatures:

Rockhampton: 32°C

Yeppoon: 29°C

Emerald: 36°C

Blackwater: 36°C

Longreach: 41°C

Gladstone: 31°C