CQ food bank expansion feeds more after expansion

FOOD BANK: Mal Holmes started the Rockhampton Hands of Compassion Food Bank in 2016. In the 18 months since it started, Mal estimates that over 700 people have registered to take part. Maddelin McCosker

FOR Mal Holmes the past 12 months have been pretty extraordinary.

Having watched his company Hands Of Compassion expand and help countless lives across CQ through the Rockhampton Food Bank in 2018, Mr Holmes said he was grateful to be able to help people the way he did.

The food bank acts as a supplement for CQ locals who are struggling to afford food.

With a weekly handling fee of $50, clients can walk away with hundreds of dollars worth of groceries from the food bank.

APPRECIATED: Rockhampton Food Bank manager Mal Holmes at the new Hands of Compassion site. Allan Reinikka ROK301118afoodban

Mr Holmes said relocating to a bigger space had allowed the food bank to take on more customers and volunteers.

"We've found a lot of new people that have come in since we moved so it has been very good to see,” he said.

"A lot of people are being sent to us now from different agencies like Anglicare, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Rosebury, there's just so many people now you wouldn't believe it.

"We've also had a lot more people approach us about volunteering too.”

With the expansion generating more interest from the community, Mr Holmes said locals were approaching him saying they were keen to help where they could.

"Before Christmas we had quite a few families that brought us baskets full of food and stuff like that, so the community support has been really great,” he said.

In the new Hand of Compassion home, Mr Holmes was thrilled to be able to feed customers while they waited for their groceries.

"We're able to now feed the people as well which we couldn't do at the old place because of the layout of the place,” he said

"It really is heartwarming to see how appreciative people are.”

Reopening for 2019 this Friday, Mr Holmes and his team have been working hard to make sure the food bank was ready.

"We're getting a lot of feedback on social media that people are really grateful for the service, which makes me feel really good,” he said.

"They give good feedback to our volunteers as well.”

If you want to register for the Rockhampton Food Bank, visit 16 Robison St, Park Avenue this Friday between 9.30am and 2pm.