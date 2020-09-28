CQ foodies’ chance to indulge in world-class cooking

The previous mobile cooking classes are now a virtual cooking class.

The previous mobile cooking classes are now a virtual cooking class.

FOODIES across the Isaac Region will soon have the chance to hone their culinary craft after being granted exclusive access to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s virtual cooking class.

The five-week online program will kick off mid-October in a bid to help residents better care for their health and wellness through nutrition.

However, what was once previously an in-person mobile cooking class has since been transformed into a new-aged digital class undertaken in the wake of COVID-19.

The Good Foundation CEO Siobhan Boyle said at-home participants would learn about the basics of food, nutrition and cooking – with some of Jamie’s special tips and tricks to boot.

“Isaac locals will learn how to make meals from scratch, by baking, grilling, sauteing, boiling and roasting fresh ingredients,” Ms Boyle said.

READ MORE: Revealed: The best budget dishes for under $10

READ MORE: Huge Woolies deal unveiled for fake meat

Isaac Region residents will be able to access the exclusive five-week class.

She added the program would equip Isaac residents with the skills to make meals that were both simpler and quicker to cook.

“Maintaining a healthy diet is always important and particularly during these difficult times.”

It is not the first time Central Queenslanders were treated to experience after Emerald was last year short-listed for the Ministry of Food’s mobile classes.

Isaac Regional Council Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said the highly-renowned course would also help residents better develop and sharpen their cooking skills.

“With funding contribution from the Queensland Government and with the support of Health and Wellbeing Queensland, Jamie’s Ministry of Food is committed to improving the nutritional education and cooking skills for locals and priority groups,” she said.

READ MORE: Take the stress out of weeknight cooking

READ MORE: How to feed your family on just $10 a day

(L/R) Participants Roma Moon, Briony Laberthonniere and Christine Cardwell enjoy the class.

“Thank you to The Good Foundation and Jamie’s Ministry for Food in providing this prime opportunity to help teach residents how to bring the best flavours out of fresh ingredients and how to meal plan on a budget, so food goes further.

“We are a region that feeds, powers and builds communities and this program exemplifies Isaac’s mission.”

The program is open to residents aged 12 and above every Monday from 5.30pm starting from 12 October to 9 November 2020.

Book your spot here or for more information click here.