CQ Footballer's Boxing Day fights then partner

FIGHTER: Footballer Jack Bond assaulted a new partner in two separate incidents on Boxing Day .

A FOOTBALLER who assaulted a new partner in two separate incidents on Boxing Day enticed his on-again off-again defacto to attack his latest partner after threats made to their children.

Jack Herbert Bond, 28, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault - all three arising from two incidents on Boxing Day 2016.

He had been convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm four times prior to his sentence yesterday, along with conviction for assaulting a police officer and five domestic violence order breaches against other partners.

Crown Prosecutor Sheridan Shaw said the victim and Bond ran into each in a Woorabinda street on Boxing Day where the victim asked where Bond had been the night before.

"You pushed her in the mouth with an open hand and called her a 'dog c--t'," Judge Michael Burnett said when summing up the matters for sentencing.

This caused the woman to bleed inside the mouth.

Later that day, at a party, Bond "incited her (his on-again off-again partner) to attack the complainant" telling her she threatened to "hang out our kids". He told her to "smash the c--t".

Then, as the victim was leaving the party, Bond followed her and they argued.

"She walked towards a tap to wash her face," Judge Burnett said. "You grabbed her and she fell to the ground."

The court heard Bond attempted to contact the victim from prison at least 20 times, asking her to not go forward with the complaints.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Bond, who has played football for teams in Townsville, Rockhampton and Woorabinda, had recently resumed his relationship with his on-again off-again partner who is also the mother of his two sons.

He said he hoped to relocate to Biloela with her and the boys upon his release and resume playing football - possibly at Woorabinda where there was a new program starting for men who had committed domestic violence offences.

The Woorabinda Warriors team were included in the 2015 Rockhampton Rugby League competition with players signing 'contracts' which included no acts of domestic violence to be committed.

Judge Burnett encouraged this, citing how playing team sports had a positive impact on people's behaviour.

The court heard Bond also wanted to gain employment again - he has worked various jobs since leaving school.

He received a head sentence of 18-months, with 260 days presentence custody declared and a parole release date of yesterday.