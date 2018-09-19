CQ footy field gets $15k funding

The Rockhampton Junior Rugby League club will be getting improved facilities after Rockhampton Regional Council granted them $15k funding

The Rockhampton Junior Rugby League club will be getting improved facilities after Rockhampton Regional Council granted them $15k funding Chris Ison ROK300915cleague1

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has shone the light on the local Tigers Junior Rugby League club.

Yesterday, council confirmed a $15,000 funding of field lighting at Elizabeth Park for the Rockhampton Tigers.

The club approached council with a sponsorship application, stating that Rockhampton has very few league fields with lights.

The addition of field lights at Elizabeth Park was stated to be a contribution to junior sports in the region and provide a safe, well-lit facility for other sports.

Councillor Rose Swadling said the initiative by the junior league club was "great to see” and would be a great opportunity for the club going forward.

Australian Sports Solutions will acquire the services of local businesses such as L & H Electrical, S & N Concreting, Peter Ronnfelt Electrical, John Heterick (Carpenter) and Flexihire to complete the project.