Masada Iosefa, pictured playing for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL, has died in a quad bike accident overnight. Picture: Isabella Lettini
News

CQ footy star killed in quad bike accident

Pam McKay
26th Jan 2021 2:21 PM
Central Queensland football identity Masada Iosefa has died in an accident in the Northern Territory.

According to initial police investigations, the former NRL star lost control of his quad bike and crashed into a guard rail overnight in the Darwin rural area.

 

Masada Iosefa pictured playing for the Penrith Panthers.
Iosefa would have turned 33 today.

The Samoan international played 57 NRL games for the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers between 2008 and 2013.

Rugby league fans got to see the talented hooker in action at the weekend when he played with Emu Park in the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival.

fatal crash penrith panthers quad bike accident rugby league samoan international wests tigers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

