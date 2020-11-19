Menu
Central Queensland is set to have a hot and sunny weekend ahead. Picture: Brendan Radke
Weather

CQ FORECAST: ‘Pleasant’ weekend ahead

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
ALL parts of Central Queensland can expect a “pleasant” weekend ahead with sunny conditions predicted.

Following a mix of heatwaves and thunderstorms, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Livio Regano said there was a chance Gladstone and Rockhampton could still experience some showers on Friday.

Mr Regano said in Gladstone, residents could expect a temperature drop following showers earlier today.

“It’s looking pretty nice,” Mr Regano said.

In Rockhampton he said there was a 40 to 50 per cent chance of some showers sometime during the day on Friday.

“These stream showers tend to be most common in the morning,” he said.

“But you can’t put a time on it.”

Mr Regano said at Biloela the temperatures were getting quite hot but it was nothing compared to the heatwave which just passed.

He said there was almost no chance of rain on the horizon.

At Emerald, Mr Regano said to expect no rain and tops of 34 and 35 degrees over the weekend.

He said across Central Queensland this weekend there would be “normal November temperatures.”

“For you guys it will be pleasant,” he said.

“We had heatwaves, thunderstorms - right now we’ve got nothing.”

The UV index will be high across the region, with very high fire dangers in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Gladstone

Friday Low: 21 High: 29

Saturday Low: 21 High: 29

Sunday Low: 21 High: 29

Biloela

Friday Low: 18 High: 32

Saturday Low: 17 High: 34

Sunday Low: 17 High: 33

Rockhampton

Friday Low: 21 High: 30

Saturday Low: 20 High: 31

Sunday Low: 20 High: 30

Emerald

Friday Low: 20 High: 33

Saturday Low: 20 High: 35

Sunday Low: 19 High: 34

